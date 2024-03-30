Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Collins is the Miami champion
Collins is the Miami champion
AFP, Flashscore
The Miami Open is set to come to an end for the women today, with a new champion due to be crowned at one of tennis' most prestigious events!

22:11 CET - Danielle Collins (30) is the champion in Miami! The American was utterly superb as she clinched the biggest title of her career, defeating Elena Rybakina (24) 7-5, 6-3! An amazing moment for her, and an amazing moment for a player who is competing in her final year on tour.

19:54 CET - Right then, we are about five minutes away from the start of the match.

You can follow the Miami Open final live at Flashscore!

19:25 CET - Rybakina and Collins have faced off four times before, with the former leading the head-to-head 3-1, including victories in their previous three meetings.

Rybakina vs Collins
Flashscore

19:01 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) has two WTA 1000 crowns to her name after winning at Indian Wells and Rome last year, and has already won twice on tour in 2024. The Kazakh is in great form, and will want to add the prestigious Miami Open to her collection.

18:45 CET - Danielle Collins (30) is set to retire from tennis at the end of 2024, but before she heads off, she will be determined to add to her trophy cabinet. The American has never won a WTA 1000 event before, and will have a chance in her first final at this level tonight.

18:12 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Today, we have a cracking final in Miami on the cards between Elena Rybakina (24) and Danielle Collins (30), which begins in around two hours time!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev sets up Sinner rematch, Alexandrova battles past Pegula
Show more
Tennis
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Dimitrov battles past Zverev to set up clash with Sinner in Miami final
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Brentford score late goals in draw, Barcelona win
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Japan handed 3-0 win after North Korea call off World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings