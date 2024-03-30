Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title

The Miami Open is set to come to an end for the women today, with a new champion due to be crowned at one of tennis' most prestigious events!

22:11 CET - Danielle Collins (30) is the champion in Miami! The American was utterly superb as she clinched the biggest title of her career, defeating Elena Rybakina (24) 7-5, 6-3! An amazing moment for her, and an amazing moment for a player who is competing in her final year on tour.

19:54 CET - Right then, we are about five minutes away from the start of the match.

19:25 CET - Rybakina and Collins have faced off four times before, with the former leading the head-to-head 3-1, including victories in their previous three meetings.

19:01 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) has two WTA 1000 crowns to her name after winning at Indian Wells and Rome last year, and has already won twice on tour in 2024. The Kazakh is in great form, and will want to add the prestigious Miami Open to her collection.

18:45 CET - Danielle Collins (30) is set to retire from tennis at the end of 2024, but before she heads off, she will be determined to add to her trophy cabinet. The American has never won a WTA 1000 event before, and will have a chance in her first final at this level tonight.

18:12 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Today, we have a cracking final in Miami on the cards between Elena Rybakina (24) and Danielle Collins (30), which begins in around two hours time!