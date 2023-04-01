Tennis Tracker: Draper into first ATP final, Humbert crushes Fognini

It’s semi-finals day in Sofia and Metz and we will have all the updates from those indoor ATP events right here on the Tennis Tracker plus all the latest from the Billie Jean King Cup.

21:19 CET - The Czech Republic have made it into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup for a second year in a row thanks to a 6-3, 7-5 doubles victory over the USA in a winner-takes-all clash.

19:19 CET - Home favourite Ugo Humbert (25) has crushed Fabio Fognini (36) 6-0, 6-2 to reach the final in Metz, where he will meet Alexander Shevchenko (22).

19:14 CET - Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) has annihilated Sofia Kenin (24) 6-1, 6-1 to make it 1-1 between the Czech Republic and the USA in the BJK Cup. The winner of the upcoming doubles tie will decide which nation reaches the semi-finals.

18:53 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) will meet Jack Draper (21) in the final in Sofia after the French veteran beat Pavel Kotov (24) 6-2, 7-6(2).

18:30 CET - Andy Murray (36) has split from coach Ivan Lendl for a third time after a gruelling season for the former world number one.

17:18 CET - Alexander Shevchenko (22) has defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert (32) 6-4, 6-4 in their semi-final in Metz.

16:38 CET - In the first semi-final in Sofia, Jack Draper (21) has beaten third seed Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 6-3, 6-4. Can the young Briton go the whole way in his first ATP final?

13:51 CET - Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (28) has beaten Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek (25) after the latter retired from their singles match with the score at one set apiece.

However, Slovenia have progressed to the semi-finals anyway, where they will face Italy.

Zidansek took on Putintseva, knowing one set would be enough to ensure progression.

Zidansek duly took the opening set 6-2 before Putintseva hit back to level the match, at which point Zidansek retired in the knowledge that her country had done enough to qualify.

Germany’s Tatjana Maria (36) also retired from her match with France’s Varvara Gracheva (23), meaning France went 2-0 up in that dead rubber tie.

12:06 CET - We have a few results in from the Billie Jean King Cup. In the dead rubber contest between France and Germany, Clara Burel (22) has given the French a 1-0 lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier (24).

Meanwhile, the Slovenians have gone 1-0 up against Kazakhstan in their crucial clash, with Kaja Juvan (22) smashing Anna Danilina (28) 6-0, 6-1.

08:18 CET - Former world number one Naomi Osaka (26) will return to the WTA tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International warm-up for the Australian Open in January.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka said in a news release.

The Brisbane tournament will also feature Andy Murray (36), Victoria Azarenka (34) and Holger Rune (20).

08:00 CET - In the Billie Jean King Cup, today is the last round of group matches in the Finals series.

In the early session, France play Germany (with both nations already out) and Kazakhstan meet Slovenia for a spot in the semis.

Later on, Spain face Poland in another dead rubber while the Czechs play the USA in a winner-takes-all-all tie.

The semi-finals will be held tomorrow - Canada and Italy have qualified already.

06:05 CET - The ATP Finals are looming but before we get there, we have a couple of indoor events to wrap up this week. Today sees the semi-finals in Metz and Sofia.

In Metz, Alexander Shevchenko (22) plays Pierre-Hugues Herbert (32) before Fabio Fognini (36) meets Ugo Humbert (25).

Over in Sofia, the first semi-final sees Jack Draper (21) playing Jan-Lennard Struff (33) and in the second, Pavel Kotov (24) faces Adrian Mannarino (35).