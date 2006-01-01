Tennis Tracker: Nadal defeats Norrie in Bastad, Rune and Berrettini clinch wins

Nadal is in action this afternoon

It's another packed schedule of tennis today, with Rafael Nadal (38) and Alexander Zverev (27) among those looking to gain valuable clay-court momentum ahead of the Olympics.

22:05 CET - Over on the WTA tour and Palermo, Jaqueline Cristian (26) has knocked out home favourite Lucia Bronzetti (25). The Belgian won 6-3, 6-2 to book her place in the quarter-finals.

21:33 CET - A little while ago, Marcos Giron (30) came from a set down to beat Benoit Paire (35) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and progress to the last eight in Newport.

21:25 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has booked his place in the quarter-finals of his home tournament in Hamburg after a hard-fought victory against Hugo Gaston (23), winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

19:52 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has booked his spot in the Gstaad last eight after a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (32).

17:23 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) is into his first clay court quarter-final since Roland Garros in 2022, fighting from 1-4 down in the second set to overcome Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-4 in Bastad. It's been a very successful week for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is also in the semi-finals of the doubles alongside Casper Ruud (25).

17:17 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) has cruised through in Gstaad, coasting past Daniel Elahi Galan (28) 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes.

Holger Rune (21) also had a simple time of it in Hamburg, clinching a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Marco Trungelliti (34) in Hamburg.

16:08 CET - Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) is safely through in Budapest after a fairly routine 6-3, 6-3 victory against fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova (28).

15:39 CET - Zhizhen Zhang (27) has registered an impressive 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Flavio Cobolli (22) in Hamburg, however, there have been surprise defeats for Ugo Humbert (26) and Tallon Griekspoor (28) in Gstaad and Bastad respectively.

14:06 CET - Mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) is through to the last eight in Hamburg after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-2 triumph over Laslo Djere (29).

13:02 CET - Fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) is the first winner of the day in Bastad, with the Argentine defeating Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2.

11:45 CET - Eva Lys (22) is through to the quarter-finals in Budapest after her opponent, Bernarda Pera (29), was forced to retire when trailing 6-7(6), 1-4.

10:57 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Alex Bolt (31) knocking out fifth seed Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(2), 6-4 in Newport and Astra Sharma (28) beating Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the WTA event in Palermo.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!