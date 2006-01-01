Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Nadal defeats Norrie in Bastad, Rune and Berrettini clinch wins

Tennis Tracker: Nadal defeats Norrie in Bastad, Rune and Berrettini clinch wins

Nadal is in action this afternoon
Nadal is in action this afternoonAFP, Flashscore
It's another packed schedule of tennis today, with Rafael Nadal (38) and Alexander Zverev (27) among those looking to gain valuable clay-court momentum ahead of the Olympics.

22:05 CET - Over on the WTA tour and Palermo, Jaqueline Cristian (26) has knocked out home favourite Lucia Bronzetti (25). The Belgian won 6-3, 6-2 to book her place in the quarter-finals.

21:33 CET - A little while ago, Marcos Giron (30) came from a set down to beat Benoit Paire (35) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 and progress to the last eight in Newport.

21:25 CET - Alexander Zverev (27) has booked his place in the quarter-finals of his home tournament in Hamburg after a hard-fought victory against Hugo Gaston (23), winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

19:52 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has booked his spot in the Gstaad last eight after a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (32). 

17:23 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) is into his first clay court quarter-final since Roland Garros in 2022, fighting from 1-4 down in the second set to overcome Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-4 in Bastad. It's been a very successful week for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is also in the semi-finals of the doubles alongside Casper Ruud (25).

17:17 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) has cruised through in Gstaad, coasting past Daniel Elahi Galan (28) 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 20 minutes.

Holger Rune (21) also had a simple time of it in Hamburg, clinching a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Marco Trungelliti (34) in Hamburg.  

16:08 CET - Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) is safely through in Budapest after a fairly routine 6-3, 6-3 victory against fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova (28).

15:39 CET - Zhizhen Zhang (27) has registered an impressive 6-1, 7-6(5) win over Flavio Cobolli (22) in Hamburg, however, there have been surprise defeats for Ugo Humbert (26) and Tallon Griekspoor (28) in Gstaad and Bastad respectively.

14:06 CET - Mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) is through to the last eight in Hamburg after a convincing 7-6(3), 6-2 triumph over Laslo Djere (29).

13:02 CET - Fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) is the first winner of the day in Bastad, with the Argentine defeating Sumit Nagal (26) 6-4, 6-2.

11:45 CET - Eva Lys (22) is through to the quarter-finals in Budapest after her opponent, Bernarda Pera (29), was forced to retire when trailing 6-7(6), 1-4

10:57 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there are a couple of results to bring you from late last night, with Alex Bolt (31) knocking out fifth seed Brandon Nakashima (22) 7-6(2), 6-4 in Newport and Astra Sharma (28) beating Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the WTA event in Palermo.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerCristian JaquelineBronzetti Lucia
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rublev knocked out in Bastad, Nadal & Ruud progress in doubles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal makes winning return but veteran Wawrinka knocked out
Tennis Tracker: Nadal & Ruud win first doubles match, Norrie and Muchova advance
Show more
Tennis
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Pleasantly tired Barbora Krejcikova counts post-Wimbledon blessings
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas keen on completing childhood dream at Paris Games
Alexander Zverev plays through the pain to advance in Hamburg
Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in Bastad doubles
Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
Tennis great Rafael Nadal on entry list for upcoming 2024 US Open
Nadal impresses on return to singles action with dominant win over Borg in Bastad
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United sign Yoro from Lille, Man City announce Savinho
Javier Mascherano says racist Argentina chants 'taken out of context'
USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence
Alexander Zverev plays through the pain to advance in Hamburg

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings