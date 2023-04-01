Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko into Linz quarter-finals, Auger-Aliassime and Rune through

Holger Rune won his first match since the Australian Open.
AFP. Flashscore
After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

00:12 CET - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) was pushed to the very limit, but in the end, the Latvian secured a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) win over Clara Tauson (21) to reach the quarter-finals in Linz.

23:57 CET - Holger Rune (20) is through in Montpellier, beating Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) 7-5, 6-2.

22:01 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has been involved in an absolute thriller in Montpellier, defeating the impressive Arthur Cazaux (21) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(4) after battling back from 5-3 down in the final set. 

17:41 CET - Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23) has been dumped out of Linz in emphatic fashion, suffering a 6-1, 6-1 loss at the hands of Donna Vekic (27).

16:50 CET - Elise Mertens (28) had no issue dismantling Lucia Bronzetti (25) in Linz, 6-1, 6-3. Borna Coric (27) also coasted through in Montpellier, beating Pedro Martinez (26) 6-4, 6-0.

14:37 CET - In Montpellier, Alexander Shevchenko (23) defeated home favourite Gregoire Barrere (29) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hua Hin, Lin Zhu (30) thumped Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-2, 6-2, while Katie Volynets (22) overcame Tatjana Maria (36) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

11:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis action around the world.

Play continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin, with the likes of Elise Mertens (28), Jelena Ostapenko (26), Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Holger Rune (20) all playing their first matches since the Australian Open. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
