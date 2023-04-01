Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko into Linz quarter-finals, Auger-Aliassime and Rune through

Holger Rune won his first match since the Australian Open.

After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

00:12 CET - Top seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) was pushed to the very limit, but in the end, the Latvian secured a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) win over Clara Tauson (21) to reach the quarter-finals in Linz.

23:57 CET - Holger Rune (20) is through in Montpellier, beating Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) 7-5, 6-2.

22:01 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has been involved in an absolute thriller in Montpellier, defeating the impressive Arthur Cazaux (21) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(4) after battling back from 5-3 down in the final set.

17:41 CET - Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23) has been dumped out of Linz in emphatic fashion, suffering a 6-1, 6-1 loss at the hands of Donna Vekic (27).

16:50 CET - Elise Mertens (28) had no issue dismantling Lucia Bronzetti (25) in Linz, 6-1, 6-3. Borna Coric (27) also coasted through in Montpellier, beating Pedro Martinez (26) 6-4, 6-0.

14:37 CET - In Montpellier, Alexander Shevchenko (23) defeated home favourite Gregoire Barrere (29) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hua Hin, Lin Zhu (30) thumped Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-2, 6-2, while Katie Volynets (22) overcame Tatjana Maria (36) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Play continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin, with the likes of Elise Mertens (28), Jelena Ostapenko (26), Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) and Holger Rune (20) all playing their first matches since the Australian Open.