Tennis Tracker: Yastremska continues good form after Australian Open, Bublik battles through

Dayana Yastremska lost in the Australian Open semi-finals to Qinwen Zheng
The busy world of tennis continues today in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin, with Dayana Yastremska (23), Gael Monfils (37) and Paula Badosa (26) among some of the standout players in action.

22:38 CET - In the final match of the day over in Montpellier, Alexander Bublik (26) battled back from a set down, saving three set points, to defeat Denis Shapovalov (24) 1-6, 7-6(12), 6-3.

22:16 CET - Britain's Katie Boulter (24) has been knocked out of Linz, suffering a 7-6(2), 6-4 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32).

21:12 CET - A few more results from around the men's and women's tours. In Linz, Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) crushed Jule Niemeier (24) 6-3, 6-0, while Harold Mayot (21) cruised past Benoit Paire (34) 6-1, 6-4 in Montpellier.

19:25 CET - Despite winning a marathon opening set, Gael Monfils (37) has been knocked out in Montpellier, losing 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-0 to world number 76 Flavio Cobolli (21). 

16:32 CET - Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23) has picked up where she left off in Melbourne, beating Erika Andreeva (19) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in Linz.

Defending champion Anastasia Potapova (22) has also claimed victory, winning 6-4, 6-3 against Sara Errani (36).

15:29 CET - Jodie Burrage (24) is into her first WTA 500 quarter-final, after beating Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-3, 7-6(5).

 13:20 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has suffered another setback in her comeback from injury, after being forced to retire in her second-round match against Diana Shnaider (19) in Thailand. The Spaniard was trailing 6-2, 3-4 at the time.  

09:08 CET - Having endured a torrid couple of years since injuring his wrist in 2021, former world number three and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem (30) has admitted that 2024 might be his "last chance" to climb the rankings and rediscover his top form. 

Read the full story here. 

07:45 CET - The first matches of the day take place in Thailand, with former world number two Paula Badosa (26) continuing her comeback from injury with a match against Diana Shnaider (19). 

Keep track of all the action from Hua Hin here. 

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s coverage of today’s tennis action! 

