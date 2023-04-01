Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland

23:00 CET - Meanwhile in Budapest, fourth seed Yulia Putintseva (28) has been shocked by Claire Liu (23) with thr American winning 6-3, 7-6. Elsewhere, in Palermo, Qinwen Zheng (26) - the second seed for the week - is through to the last eight with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Diane Parry (20).
21:50 CET - Back to Switzerland, where home favourite Dominic Stricker (20) has been knocked out by second seed Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 7-6, 6-1.
Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.
21:12 CET - Tommy Paul (26) - the top seed in Newport - is through to the next round having beaten fellow American Ethan Quinn in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
19:55 CET - Clara Burel (22) has beaten Cristina Busca (25) in Palermo 6-4, 6-2 whilst over in Newport, Jordan Thompson (28) has beaten one of the feel-good Wimbledon stories - Liam Broady (29) - 6-2, 6-2.
19:16 CET - Fanny Stollar (24) has shocked fourth seed Tatjana Maria (35) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6) to progress in Budapest to the quarter-finals.
18:50 CET - Fourth seed Yannick Hanfmann (31) has booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open after overcoming fellow German Daniel Altmaier (24) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
18:45 CET - Third seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) has defeated fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) to reach the last eight of the Swedish Open.
16:36 CET - The eighth seed over in Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28), needed three sets to get past German Tamara Korpatsch (28), winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance through to the last eight.
16:16 CET - Meanwhile in Switzerland, Dominic Thiem (30) has been seen off in three sets by Serbian Hamad Medjedovic (20) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
15:48 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (24) made light work of Luca van Assche (19) in Sweden, beating the Dutchman 6-2, 6-3.
14:18 CET - Filip Misolic (21) wins the first match of the day in Sweden as he defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (30) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals.
14:05 CET - Zizou Bergs (24) has defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov (24) in three sets, booking his place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open. He won 7-6, (10-8), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) a closely fought encounter in which only his serve was broken.
7:27 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of all things tennis. Some of the standout names on offer include Dominic Thiem (29), Holger Rune (20) and Liam Broady (29).