Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland

Thiem is looking to put first-round Wimbledon exit behind him in Switzerland this week

Despite Wimbledon still feeling raw in the memory, the world of tennis never stands still and preparation for the US Open next month is well underway.

23:00 CET - Meanwhile in Budapest, fourth seed Yulia Putintseva (28) has been shocked by Claire Liu (23) with thr American winning 6-3, 7-6. Elsewhere, in Palermo, Qinwen Zheng (26) - the second seed for the week - is through to the last eight with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Diane Parry (20).

Zheng - Parry highlights Flashscore

21:50 CET - Back to Switzerland, where home favourite Dominic Stricker (20) has been knocked out by second seed Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 7-6, 6-1.

Meanwhile, here is our ATP Flashmoment of the day.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

21:12 CET - Tommy Paul (26) - the top seed in Newport - is through to the next round having beaten fellow American Ethan Quinn in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

19:55 CET - Clara Burel (22) has beaten Cristina Busca (25) in Palermo 6-4, 6-2 whilst over in Newport, Jordan Thompson (28) has beaten one of the feel-good Wimbledon stories - Liam Broady (29) - 6-2, 6-2.

Burel - Busca highlights Flashscore

19:16 CET - Fanny Stollar (24) has shocked fourth seed Tatjana Maria (35) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6) to progress in Budapest to the quarter-finals.

18:50 CET - Fourth seed Yannick Hanfmann (31) has booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Open after overcoming fellow German Daniel Altmaier (24) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Hanfmann - Altmaier highlights Flashscore

18:45 CET - Third seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) has defeated fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) to reach the last eight of the Swedish Open.

Musetti - Arnaldi highlights Flashscore

16:36 CET - The eighth seed over in Budapest, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (28), needed three sets to get past German Tamara Korpatsch (28), winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance through to the last eight.

Schmiedlova - Korpatsch highlights Flashscore

16:16 CET - Meanwhile in Switzerland, Dominic Thiem (30) has been seen off in three sets by Serbian Hamad Medjedovic (20) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

15:48 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (24) made light work of Luca van Assche (19) in Sweden, beating the Dutchman 6-2, 6-3.

Cerundolo - Van Assche highlights Flashscore

14:18 CET - Filip Misolic (21) wins the first match of the day in Sweden as he defeated Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (30) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals.

14:05 CET - Zizou Bergs (24) has defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov (24) in three sets, booking his place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open. He won 7-6, (10-8), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) a closely fought encounter in which only his serve was broken.

7:27 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of all things tennis. Some of the standout names on offer include Dominic Thiem (29), Holger Rune (20) and Liam Broady (29).