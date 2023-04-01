Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Pegula out of French Open as Djokovic and Sabalenka progress

The top seeds in both ATP and WTA take to court as things are getting more exciting in Paris. Some upsets and surprises have been taking place throughout the whole week and the best is yet to come. Stay tuned as we bring you today's highlights and updates from the Roland Garros, all here on our Tennis Tracker.

23:29 CET - A five-set thriller rounded off Friday's play in the French capital as Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (27) upset 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in a topsy-turvy encounter.

22:50 CET - A brief scare for world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) against Denis Shapovalov (24) in the second set, which saw the Canadian gain a break over the Spaniard, but Alcaraz fought back, winning the contest 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

22:16 CET - Karolina Muchova (26) has booked her spot in the third round with a straight-set 6-3, 6-2 win against Irina-Camelia Begu (32).

21:16 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) is through with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman (30) and now he goes on to face Sebastian Ofner (27) in the next round.

20:36 CET - As Friday night's play continues, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (28) has had her say on not shaking the hand of Russian Anna Blinkova (24) after she won the contest in three sets.

She remarked afterwards: "It started with the Ukrainian government that went to the meetings with the Russian government," Svitolina said.

"They (Ukraine) were against shaking the hands because they're not sharing the same values, obviously, and what the Russians are doing to our country."

"We are Ukrainians, all united for one goal of winning this war. We do anything that is required."

20:22 CET - Cameron Norrie (27) is out of the French Open. The 14th seed was knocked out by the 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

18:55 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) continues his fine form at Roland Garros with a straight-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), beating the Spaniard 7-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Elsewhere Sebastian Ofner (27) has outlasted Fabio Fognini (36) in a five-set cracker with the Austrian winning the encounter 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 in nine minutes shy of four hours.

In the women's draw, Sloane Stephens (30) saw off Kazakh player Yulina Putintseva (28) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and Elina Avanesyan (20) is also through in three sets after beating Dane Clara Taurson (20) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

17:48 CET - Elina Svitolina (28) is through to the next round after winning a crunch match against Anna Blinkova (24), taking the contest 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

17:34 CET - Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka (25) skipped the traditional post-match press conference at the French Open on Friday citing mental health reasons.

The World number two instead released an interview with the tournament organisers in which she said she had not felt safe at a press conference on Wednesday - an event where she was asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her country's role as a staging ground for Russian troops and weapons.

16:11 CET - One of the clay-court season's best players, Andrey Rublev (25), is out of the French Open after Lorenzo Sonego (28) defeated the Russian in five sets 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to make quite an incredible comeback for the Italian.

14:58 CET - The first result of the day from the men's draw sees 11th seed Karen Khachanov (27) tested sternly against Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) with the Russian won their encounter 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6.

14:54 CET - No surprises to see Aryna Sabalenka (25) advance into the next round after she took care of business with relative ease against Kamilla Rakhimova (21). The Belarusian second seed won her encounter 6-2, 6-2 in just 68 minutes.

14:38 CET - Another huge stride forward for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), who is playing her first Grand Slam since a knee injury kept her out of much of 2022, overcame a one-set deficit against Anastasia Potapova (22) to win their third round tie 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

13:30 CET - World number three Jessica Pegula (29) has been knocked out of the French Open by Elise Mertens (27). The American was set for a big run at Roland Garros, but the Belgian was on top form to win their match 6-1, 6-3.

12:12 CET - World number nine Daria Kasatkina (26) was not hanging around in her third round match against Peyton Stearns (21), needing just 57 minutes to see of her American opponent in straight sets. Stears won just one game in the two sets, as she was defeated 6-0, 6-1.

8:15 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) got a reminder of how brutal the Roland Garros crowd can be when he was booed for minutes after ending the run of the last local man standing at the French Open on Thursday.

Sustained boos and whistles rained down from the Court Philippe Chatrier stands after the American shushed the fans repeatedly, having beaten Arthur Rinderknech in four sets under the lights.

As he was preparing to do his post-match interview, Fritz kept his cool as he came under fire, barely able to exchange words with court-side interviewer Marion Bartoli.

"I'm sorry I actually can't hear you," he told the former Wimbledon champion.

"The crowd was so great honestly...that I had to let it fire me up. They cheered so well for me I wanted to make sure I won," he added, having ended the French presence in the singles draws at Roland Garros by beating the last home favourite.

6:57 CET - On form Holger Rune is one of the players kicking us off today, the world number six takes on Genaro Alberto Olivieri. World number three Novak Djokovic continues his journey to become the ATP player with the most Grand Slams in history, The Serb faces Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as he aims to complete the feat.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his fifth tour-level title of the year, before he accomplishes that he will have to get past Denis Shapovalov to wrap the day.

Meanwhile, in the WTA world, last year's runner up Coco Gauff starts the day against teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Another American taking the spotlight is world number three Jessica Pegula taking on Elise Mertens.

With one Grand Slam achieved already this year, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be taking to the court ahead of Kamilla Rakhimova.

Other top 10s include Ons Jabeur challenging Olga Danilovic for a spot in the next round, Daria Kastakina will be playing against Peyton Stearns as well.