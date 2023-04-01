Tennis Tracker: Keys and Sinner knocked out of French Open, Swiatek and Zverev win

Iga Swiatek (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26) were just some of the big names in action at the French Open on Thursday and you can see how they got on right here, with our Tennis Tracker providing updates and highlights from all the big games plus much more.

23:25 CET - Well, that's all from Paris for today but tune in with us here on the Tennis Tracker tomorrow for what promises to be a blockbuster day six!

23:17 CET - In the last match of day five at the French Open, Taylor Fritz (25) has come back from a set down to beat Arthur Rinderknech (27) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

22:52 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has moved into the third round at the French Open after beating Alex Molcan (25) quite comfortably 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

21:48 CET - The final women's matches for the day have concluded in Paris - Lesia Tsurenko (34) got past Lauren Davis (29) after the American retired hurt while Bianca Andreescu (22) has also made it through to the third round by beating Emma Navarro (22) 6-1, 6-4.

21:00 CET - Wrapping up some more of the day's results on the men's side - Marcos Giron (29), Nicolas Jarry (27) and France Tiafoe (25) are all through to the third round.

Giron defeated Jiri Lehecka (21) in straight sets while Jarry downed Tommy Paul (26) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-5.

Tiafore overcame Aslan Karatsev (29) after also dropping his first set, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

20:00 CET - Women's fifth seed Coco Gauff (19) is through to the next round after winning 6-2, 6-3 against Julia Grabher (26).

18:24 CET - In perhaps the match of the tournament so far, world number 79 Daniel Altmaier (24) has won a five-and-a-half-hour epic with eighth seed Jannik Sinner (21), prevailing 6-7, 7-6, 6-1, 7-6, 7-5.

17:30 CET - It only took top seed Iga Swiatek (22) 90 minutes to make it through to the third round, with the Pole beating Claire Liu (23) 6-4, 6-0.

16:45 CET - Women's 22nd seed Donna Vekic (26) was shocked by unseeded American Bernarda Pera (28) 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

15:13 CET - Men's fourth seed Casper Ruud (24) has made it through, winning 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri (21).

On the women's side, 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva has beaten Diane Parry (20) 6-1, 6-2.

14:12 CET - Alex De Minaur (24) is the first men's seed of the day to be knocked out, with the Aussie losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23).

13:41 CET - We've had our first big shock of the day, with 20th seed and former French Open semi-finalist Madison Keys (28) losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to world number 138 Kayla Day (23).

13:20 CET - Elena Rybakina (23) is the first big name of the day to make it through, with the fourth seed winning 6-3, 6-3 against Linda Noskova (18).

10:50 CET - Novak Djokovic has made a strong start to the French Open, winning both of his games in straight sets, but not all of the talk about him has been about his tennis, with Kosovo's Olympic authorities asking the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against him after he wrote "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" on a camera lens following his first-round match.

He has now said that he stands by his statement but wishes to put the controversy behind him.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the French Open second round, which will see the likes of Iga Swiatek (22), Casper Ruud (24) and Alexander Zverev (26) take to the court.