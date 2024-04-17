Tennis Tracker: Ruud, Zverev and Jabeur in early action, Nadal to face De Minaur

Ruud is playing for the first time since his loss in the Monte Carlo final
AFP, Flashscore
It's the day of one of the most hotly anticipated matches of 2024 with Rafael Nadal's (37) clash with Alex De Minaur (25) in Barcelona set to reveal the level the Spaniard is at, and he's one of many superstars in action across the sport.

10:41 CET - Nadal won't take to court until the late afternoon, but there's plenty to look forward to before then, with all of this on the agenda in the next few hours:

Alexandre Muller vs Casper Ruud (Barcelona) - 12:30 CET

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Ons Jabeur (Stuttgart) - 12:30 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Jurji Rodionov (Munich) - 12:40 CET

Martina Trevisan vs Naomi Osaka (Rouen) - 13:00 CET

09:10 CET - The main event today is of course the clash in Barcelona between Rafael Nadal (37) and Alex De Minaur (25), which will give us our biggest indication yet as to whether the Spaniard will be able to compete for titles or just make up the numbers in the final stage of his career. 

Speaking ahead of the match, Nadal said it would be stupid to consider him the favourite despite his imperious record on clay and at the tournament specifically. 

Read his comments here

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

