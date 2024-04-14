Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas beats Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time

It's the biggest day of the clay-court season yet with Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) contesting the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

18:04 CET - Speaking after his victory, Tsitsipas stated that he had played "unbelievable, ruthless" tennis in the final, and the stats back that up. He raised his game on the most crucial points, and that made the difference.

The match stats Flashscore

16:50 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) reigns supreme in Monte Carlo again!

He has claimed his third title there with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud (25). The Norwegian was the better player for much of the second set but couldn't convert any of his five break points before being broken himself in the final game.

With it being such a tough year or so for Tsitsipas, this is a huge win for him.

15:57 CET - The next big tournament after today is the Barcelona Open, and the field there has opened up with Carlos Alcaraz (20) withdrawing due to the injury that stopped him playing here in Monte Carlo.

15:40 CET - What a start from Tsitsipas! The Greek player has taken the first set in just 37 minutes, winning it 6-1. That scoreline is perhaps slightly harsh on Ruud, but he definitely needs to step things up.

15:10 CET - The final is about to get underway, and it will be the fourth time these two have met. Ruud currently leads the H2H 2-1 and won their only clash on clay.

Can Tsitsipas turn the tables? Let's find out!

The H2H record Flashscore

13:10 CET - The courts of Monte Carlo have sparked Casper Ruud's (25) season into life too, with the clay-court specialist living up to that tag.

He was impressive in his dismantling of tenth-seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) and then raised his game again to claim arguably the biggest win of his career against Novak Djokovic (36).

Nine of his 10 titles have come on clay, but this would be comfortably the biggest of the lot.

Ruud's run to the final Flashscore

13:02 CET - After a disappointing few months, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has well and truly gotten his season up and running in Monte Carlo.

It became clear that he was in contention to win the tournament for the third time when he beat Alexander Zverev (26) in straight sets, and he then produced his best tennis in a long time to hand Jannik Sinner (22) just his second loss of the season.

A win today would move him up to seventh in the world and give him his first title in over a year. Can he deliver?

Tsitsipas' run to the final Flashscore

09:57 CET - Well, it may not be the final many were hoping for with Jannk Sinner (22) and Novak Djokovic (36) both suffering shock defeats yesterday, but with how much winning the title would mean to Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Casper Ruud (25) and how well they're playing, it's bound to be a good one nonetheless.

It will begin at 15:00 CET, and we'll be building up to it here throughout the day.

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final day of the Monte Carlo Masters!