Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Rune getting the day started in Madrid

Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Rune getting the day started in Madrid

While there were some big upsets yesterday, the majority of the world's best are still standing at the Madrid Open, and many of them are playing to try and keep it that way today.

11:10 CET - Today's play has just started and two big names are kicking things off, with WTA world number Elena Rybakina (24) four facing Mayar Sherif (27) and ATP world number 12 Holger Rune (20) facing Tallon Griekspoor (27).

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!