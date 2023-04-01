Tennis Tracker: Rybakina sets up Kasatkina final, Paul beats Shelton in Dallas

Rybakina is targeting a spot in the final of Abu Dhabi

Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all coming to a fascinating conclusion.

22:34 CET - In the first semi-final in Dallas, Tommy Paul (26) had way too much for Ben Shelton (21), waltzing past his fellow American 6-2, 6-4.

21:19 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) joins Ugo Humbert in Sunday's Marseille final after the Bulgarian beat Karen Khachanov (27) in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in a thrilling three hours of tennis.

18:49 CET - Top seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) has been knocked out in Marseille at the semi-final stage, with home favourite Ugo Humbert (25) sealing an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win.

Elsewhere, Karolina Pliskova (31) has booked her spot in the Cluj showpiece tomorrow after beating Harriet Dart (27) 6-3, 6-3.

17:20 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has finally notched her first win over Liudmila Samsonova (25) on the fifth time of trying, beating her Russian rival 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in Abu Dhabi. She will face Daria Kasatkina (26) in the final tomorrow.

17:08 CET - Over in Romania, Ana Bogdan (31) has battled past Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to reach her second ever WTA final.

15:15 CET - Following her disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina (24) will be eyeing a spot in her second WTA final of the year, after the former Wimbledon champion won in Brisbane in January. However, she will have to do something she has never done before: beat Liudmila Samsonova (25).

Samsonova leads the head-to-head record 4-0 against the Kazakh, so she will not fear her opponent in the slightest.

Follow the second semi-final at Flashscore

15:08 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is into the Abu Dhabi final after outlasting Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in a gruelling three-hour contest. The Russian edged past her Brazilian opponent 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), and will face the winner of Elena Rybakina (24) vs Liudmila Samsonova (25) - which is up next.

11:55 CET - The first semi-final of the day is about to get underway in Abu Dhabi, with Daria Kasatkina (26) taking on Beatriz Haddad Maia (27).

You can follow the match here.

08:18 CET - There was a shock overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) falling to Marcos Giron (30), who produced an inspired performance to come out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Elsewhere in the draw, world number 16 Ben Shelton (21) and Adrian Mannarino (35) made it through to the semi-finals.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis on a blockbuster Saturday!