Tennis Tracker: Rybakina sets up Kasatkina final, Paul beats Shelton in Dallas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Rybakina sets up Kasatkina final, Paul beats Shelton in Dallas
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina sets up Kasatkina final, Paul beats Shelton in Dallas
Rybakina is targeting a spot in the final of Abu Dhabi
Rybakina is targeting a spot in the final of Abu Dhabi
Profimedia, Flashscore
Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all coming to a fascinating conclusion.

22:34 CET - In the first semi-final in Dallas, Tommy Paul (26) had way too much for Ben Shelton (21), waltzing past his fellow American 6-2, 6-4.

21:19 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) joins Ugo Humbert in Sunday's Marseille final after the Bulgarian beat Karen Khachanov (27) in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in a thrilling three hours of tennis.

18:49 CET - Top seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) has been knocked out in Marseille at the semi-final stage, with home favourite Ugo Humbert (25) sealing an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win

Elsewhere, Karolina Pliskova (31) has booked her spot in the Cluj showpiece tomorrow after beating Harriet Dart (27) 6-3, 6-3

17:20 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has finally notched her first win over Liudmila Samsonova (25) on the fifth time of trying, beating her Russian rival 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in Abu Dhabi. She will face Daria Kasatkina (26) in the final tomorrow.

17:08 CET - Over in Romania, Ana Bogdan (31) has battled past Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to reach her second ever WTA final.

15:15 CET - Following her disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina (24) will be eyeing a spot in her second WTA final of the year, after the former Wimbledon champion won in Brisbane in January. However, she will have to do something she has never done before: beat Liudmila Samsonova (25). 

Samsonova leads the head-to-head record 4-0 against the Kazakh, so she will not fear her opponent in the slightest.

Follow the second semi-final at Flashscore  

15:08 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is into the Abu Dhabi final after outlasting Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) in a gruelling three-hour contest. The Russian edged past her Brazilian opponent 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), and will face the winner of Elena Rybakina (24) vs Liudmila Samsonova (25) - which is up next.

11:55 CET - The first semi-final of the day is about to get underway in Abu Dhabi, with Daria Kasatkina (26) taking on Beatriz Haddad Maia (27).

You can follow the match here. 

08:18 CET - There was a shock overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) falling to Marcos Giron (30), who produced an inspired performance to come out on top 6-1, 6-4

Elsewhere in the draw, world number 16 Ben Shelton (21) and Adrian Mannarino (35) made it through to the semi-finals. 

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis on a blockbuster Saturday!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Dimitrov overcome tough tests, Auger-Aliassime loses
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur
Show more
Tennis
Paul sees off Shelton to book place in Dallas Open final
Elena Rybakina sets up Daria Kasatkina showdown in Abu Dhabi final
Updated
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
World's top sports court hears Simona Halep's doping ban appeal
Most Read
Football Tracker: South Africa beat D.R. Congo to seal third place, PSG cruise past Lille
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning
Qatar retain Asian Cup crown as Akram Afif hat-trick sinks underdogs Jordan
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings