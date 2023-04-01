Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille
Beatriz Haddad Maia is through in Abu Dhabi
Beatriz Haddad Maia is through in Abu Dhabi
AFP
Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all hotting up on a jam-packed Friday.

23:04 CET - Over in Dallas, Tommy Paul (26) is into Saturday's semi-final with a convincing 7-5, 6-3 win over eighth seed Dominik Koepfer (28).

21:55 CET - The fourth semi-finalist in Cluj has been revealed with Karolina Pliskova (31) making light work of her quarter-final clash against Sara Errani (36), beating the Italian 6-2, 6-0 in 62 minutes.

20:54 CET - Back to Marseille, where Grigor Dimitrov (32) has taken down France's Arthur Rinderknech (28) 6-3, 7-6.

20:39 CET - Our final game of the day is over in Cluj, where Ana Bogdan (31) - the home favourite - has toppled the top seed Arantxa Rus (33) 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to advance into tomorrow's semi-final.

19:53 CET - Defending champion Sebastian Baez (23) is through to the semi-finals on home soil, after battling past Hugo Dellien (30) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Cordoba. 

19:12 CET - Another favourite has made it through in Marseille, with third seed Karen Khachanov (27) beating Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-4, 6-1 to move into the final four. 

17:20 CET - Some news away from the court. Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep (32) is confident that the truth will come out after her appeal against a doping suspension was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.

You can read more about that story here.

17:13 CET - Top seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) has booked his place in the Marseille semi-finals after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tomas Machac (23). 

17:05 CET - Home favourite Jaqueline Cristian (25) has made it through to the semi-finals in Cluj-Napoca after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Anastasija Sevastova (33). 

Elsewhere, seventh seed Daria Kasatkina (26) has completed the semi-final line-up in Abu Dhabi. The Russian thrashed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour. 

16:03 CET - In the first match of the day in Marseille, Ugo Humbert (25) has moved into the semi-finals on home turf thanks to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).

14:45 CET - World number 103 Harriet Dart (27) is into the semi-finals of a WTA event for the first time in her career after coming through 6-3, 6-2 against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (32) in Cluj-Napoca. 

14:40 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is the third woman to book her spot in the Abu Dhabi semi-finals after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over world number six Ons Jabeur (29). 

Match stats
Flashscore

13:20 CET - The first couple of quarter-final results to bring you from Abu Dhabi. Top seed Elena Rybakina (24) has eased past Cristina Bucsa (26) 6-1, 6-4, while eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has overcome world number 12 Barbora Krejcikova (28) in two close sets 7-5, 6-4

09:45 CET - There has already been one match played overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) making it through to the quarter-finals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alex Michelsen (19). 

09:35 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s tennis action! Tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca are all approaching the business end, as many of the world’s top players look to secure their first title of the year.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Dimitrov overcome tough tests, Auger-Aliassime loses
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to Machac, Eubanks victorious in Dallas
Show more
Tennis
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
World's top sports court hears Simona Halep's doping ban appeal
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Simona Halep to appear before CAS to appeal four-year doping ban
Naomi Osaka falls at first hurdle in Abu Dhabi after Danielle Collins defeat
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years
Most Read
Inter Miami sorry for Lionel Messi's Hong Kong absence amidst controversy
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings