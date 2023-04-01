Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Dimitrov through in Marseille

Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all hotting up on a jam-packed Friday.

23:04 CET - Over in Dallas, Tommy Paul (26) is into Saturday's semi-final with a convincing 7-5, 6-3 win over eighth seed Dominik Koepfer (28).

21:55 CET - The fourth semi-finalist in Cluj has been revealed with Karolina Pliskova (31) making light work of her quarter-final clash against Sara Errani (36), beating the Italian 6-2, 6-0 in 62 minutes.

20:54 CET - Back to Marseille, where Grigor Dimitrov (32) has taken down France's Arthur Rinderknech (28) 6-3, 7-6.

20:39 CET - Our final game of the day is over in Cluj, where Ana Bogdan (31) - the home favourite - has toppled the top seed Arantxa Rus (33) 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to advance into tomorrow's semi-final.

19:53 CET - Defending champion Sebastian Baez (23) is through to the semi-finals on home soil, after battling past Hugo Dellien (30) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Cordoba.

19:12 CET - Another favourite has made it through in Marseille, with third seed Karen Khachanov (27) beating Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-4, 6-1 to move into the final four.

17:20 CET - Some news away from the court. Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep (32) is confident that the truth will come out after her appeal against a doping suspension was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.

17:13 CET - Top seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) has booked his place in the Marseille semi-finals after a routine 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tomas Machac (23).

17:05 CET - Home favourite Jaqueline Cristian (25) has made it through to the semi-finals in Cluj-Napoca after a 6-3, 7-5 win over Anastasija Sevastova (33).

Elsewhere, seventh seed Daria Kasatkina (26) has completed the semi-final line-up in Abu Dhabi. The Russian thrashed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour.

16:03 CET - In the first match of the day in Marseille, Ugo Humbert (25) has moved into the semi-finals on home turf thanks to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).

14:45 CET - World number 103 Harriet Dart (27) is into the semi-finals of a WTA event for the first time in her career after coming through 6-3, 6-2 against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (32) in Cluj-Napoca.

14:40 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is the third woman to book her spot in the Abu Dhabi semi-finals after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over world number six Ons Jabeur (29).

13:20 CET - The first couple of quarter-final results to bring you from Abu Dhabi. Top seed Elena Rybakina (24) has eased past Cristina Bucsa (26) 6-1, 6-4, while eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has overcome world number 12 Barbora Krejcikova (28) in two close sets 7-5, 6-4.

09:45 CET - There has already been one match played overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) making it through to the quarter-finals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alex Michelsen (19).

09:35 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s tennis action! Tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca are all approaching the business end, as many of the world’s top players look to secure their first title of the year.