Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Simona Halep speaks to the media, after a hearing for a doping case against her, at the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Simona Halep speaks to the media, after a hearing for a doping case against her, at the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Reuters
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep (32) was confident she would soon return to tennis after exiting sport's top court on Friday after three days of proceedings to appeal a doping suspension that could end her career.

"I had the chance to show my defence and I really believe that the truth is going to come out and the day to be on court is going to be soon," Halep told reporters outside the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

The Romanian has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for roxadustat, a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells, at the US Open that year.

Tennis anti-doping authorities also charged the former world number one, with another doping offence last year due to irregularities in her athlete biological passport (ABP), a method designed to monitor different blood parameters.

Howard Jacobs, Halep's lawyer, said CAS had heard her arguments but it was unclear when the court might issue its ruling.

Halep has blamed contaminated licensed supplements for her positive test at the U.S. Open. She has accused the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of charging her with an ABP violation after the group of experts who assessed her profile learned her identity.

An independent tribunal accepted Halep's argument that she had taken a contaminated supplement but determined the volume she ingested could not have resulted in the concentration of roxadustat found in her positive sample.

Halep has said that if her four-year ban is maintained, it would most likely end her career.

Mentions
TennisHalep Simonaanti-doping
Related Articles
World's top sports court hears Simona Halep's doping ban appeal
Simona Halep to appear before CAS to appeal four-year doping ban
Halep says career could be over if appeal against four-year doping ban fails
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur beaten by Haddad Maia, Hurkacz through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Dimitrov overcome tough tests, Auger-Aliassime loses
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Khachanov through in Marseille, Raducanu beaten by Jabeur
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Naomi Osaka falls at first hurdle in Abu Dhabi after Danielle Collins defeat
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years
Most Read
UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands
Inter Miami sorry for Lionel Messi's Hong Kong absence amidst controversy
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII
OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings