Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to Machac, Eubanks victorious in Dallas

Andy Murray is looking to rediscover some form in Marseille

After a relatively quiet week in the world of tennis following the Australian Open, the action ramps up once again with tournaments in Marseille, Dallas, Cordoba, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all continuing today.

23:14 CET - The day's play has come to an end in Marseille with Jiri Lehecka (22) beating qualifier David Goffin (33) in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

22:36 CET - Dallas' fifth seed Chris Eubanks (27) has navigated the tricky contest against Steve Johnson (34) with ease, winning it 6-1, 6-4.

Over in Marseile, another American Sebastian Korda (23) has won, seeing off Hugo Grenier (27) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.

21:51 CET - Marcos Giron (30) is through in Dallas after beating fellow American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26) in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in just over one hour.

20:22 CET - Meanwhile play has come to an end in Cluj with former world number one Karolina Pliskova (31) getting the better of Austria's Sinja Kraus (21) 6-4, 7-6.

20:06 CET - Back to the court and in Marseille, Hugo Gaston (23) has downed Denis Shapovalov (24) in three sets 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

19:25 CET - A piece of news away from the action on court. Boris Becker (56) has announced that he's stepped down as coach of Holger Rune (20) after just four months working with the world number seven.

17:57 CET - Andy Murray (36) has slipped to a sixth successive competitive defeat after losing 7-5, 6-4 to the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (23) in Marseille.

17:10 CET - Eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has thrashed Lesia Tsurenko (34) in their opening round match in Abu Dhabi. The Russian needed just 52 minutes to progress 6-0, 6-1. At the same tournament, Anhelina Kalinina (26) has beaten Lucia Bronzetti (25) 6-1, 7-6.

16:20 CET - A couple of results to bring you from the ATP 250 in Marseille. World number 23 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has battled past Gregoire Barrere (29) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, while Zhizhen Zhang (27) is also through to the next round after beating Giulio Zeppieri (22) 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Next on court in Marseille is Andy Murray (36), with the Brit facing Tomas Machac (23). You can follow that match here.

Andy Murray's career stats Flashscore

15:46 CET - Two results from Cluj where Erika Andreeva (19) has beaten home favourite Anca Alexia Todoni 6-3, 6-4 whilst sixth seed Elina Avanesyan (21) is through to the next round Tamara Korpatsch (28) 6-4, 7-6.

Back to Abu Dhabi and Heather Watson (31) has seen off ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) 6-3, 7-5

13:54 CET - Danielle Collins (30) has beaten Naomi Osaka (26) in a blockbuster match-up in Abu Dhabi. The American came through a close first set to triumph 7-5, 6-0 over the four-time Grand Slam champion.

12:10 CET - Magda Linette (31) was pushed in the opening set by Alexandra Eala (18), but in the end, claimed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory to progress in Abu Dhabi.

11:57 CET - Harriet Dart (27) is into the next round in Cluj-Napoca, defeating Anna Bondar (26) 6-4, 7-6(0).

10:53 CET - Australian Open quarter-finalist Linda Noskova (19) has been knocked out of the opening round in Abu Dhabi, falling to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 defeat by Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

09:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis action, with play continuing in Marseille, Dallas, Cordoba, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca.