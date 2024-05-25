Ruud downs Machac to win third Geneva title and head to Paris on a high

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Geneva ATP - Singles
  4. Ruud downs Machac to win third Geneva title and head to Paris on a high

Ruud downs Machac to win third Geneva title and head to Paris on a high

Ruud won his third Geneva title
Ruud won his third Geneva titleAFP
Casper Ruud (25) downed Novak Djokovic's conqueror Tomas Machac (23) on Saturday to win a third Geneva title and head into the French Open with a trophy in his racquet bag.

Norwegian Ruud, the world number seven, beat 44th-ranked Czech Machac 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 47 minutes.

Second seed Ruud is at home on the Parc des Eaux-Vives clay, having won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022.

Ruud was the runner-up in the last two French Opens, and a third Geneva title gives the 25-year-old a timely boost as he makes the journey to Paris. Nobody has won more matches on the ATP tour this year than Ruud.

"Another tough match," said Ruud.

"I'm sorry for Tomas. I think he played a great match. He definitely deserved to win the first set.

"It's been a very good season so far."

The 28-man Geneva tournament serves as a warm-up before the French Open, the second of the year's four Grand Slams, which begins on Sunday.

It was Ruud's second match of the day, having beaten Italy's in-form Flavio Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a roller coaster semi-final.

The contest between Ruud and Cobolli, on a career-high ranking of 56, was meant to take place on Friday evening but was called off due to persistent rain.

"I'll just take a shower, rest, have some lunch and then start again," Ruud said after his first win of the day.

World number one Djokovic took a late wildcard to play in Geneva in a bid to reverse an alarming dip in form ahead of Roland-Garros, where he has won three times.

But the 24-time Grand Slam champion was left feeling "worried" about his French Open title defence after falling 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 to Machac in the Geneva semi-finals on Friday.

For Czech number two Machac, it was the biggest win of his career and propelled the 23-year-old into his maiden tour-level final, which will shoot him up to a career-high 34 in the world rankings.

The last Czech to reach the Geneva final was Tomas Smid in 1987.

In the French Open first round, Ruud will face Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves. Machac will face Portuguese number one Nuno Borges.

Mentions
TennisGeneva ATP - SinglesRuud CasperMachac Tomas
Related Articles
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with much-needed win ahead of French Open defence
Novak Djokovic cruises into Geneva semi-finals ahead of French Open defence
Show more
Tennis
Madison Keys eases to Strasbourg title with straight-sets win over Danielle Collins
Rafael Nadal says he's 'not 100% certain' it is his final French Open
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Djokovic worried about French Open title defence, doesn't consider himself a favourite
Tennis Tracker: Keys beats Collins to claim Strasbourg title, Ruud triumphs in Geneva
In the shadow of Nadal's farewell, a new king of clay could be crowned at Roland Garros
Alcaraz pain-free heading into French Open but still concerned over intensity of game
Weighted seeding at Grand Slams would create chaos, says Swiatek ahead of French Open
Rybakina's clay performances boost French Open hopes but health worries continue
Most Read
Football Tracker: Leverkusen look to clinch double, Barcelona win women's Champions League
Bruno Fernandes urges troubled Manchester United to match his expectations
Manchester United's European hopes hanging by a thread ahead of FA Cup final
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings