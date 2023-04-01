Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Boris Becker started coaching Holger Rune in October 2023
Boris Becker started coaching Holger Rune in October 2023
Reuters
Six-time major winner Boris Becker (56) said he has stepped down as coach of Denmark's world number seven Holger Rune (20) with immediate effect due to "private and professional responsibilities".

Becker returned to the tennis circuit last October to coach Rune, who went on to compete in the eight-player ATP Finals in Turin where his debut in the season-ending championship ended in the group stage.

"We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals (at the) end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can," Becker wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can't give Holger what he needs now. I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his number one fan. I truly appreciated this journey together."

Becker was released from a British prison in December 2022 after having served eight months of a two and a half year sentence for hiding financial assets after he was declared bankrupt.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, who previously coached Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, is currently barred from entering the UK.

Mentions
TennisRune Holger
Related Articles
Cazaux and Noskova aim to resume giant-slaying runs at Australian Open
The Base Line: Dimitrov and Rybakina make dream starts but Nadal comeback halted
Rybakina destroys Sabalenka in Brisbane final, Dimitrov beats Rune to end title drought
Show more
Tennis
Simona Halep to appear before CAS to appeal four-year doping ban
Naomi Osaka falls at first hurdle in Abu Dhabi after Danielle Collins defeat
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years
Tennis Tracker: Murray falls to Machac, Eubanks in Dallas action
Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue and foot issue
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to headline 'Six Kings Slam' in Saudi Arabia
Naomi Osaka aims to return to top spots this year inspired by daughter Shai
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu seals big win over Bouzkova, Musetti through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko wins Linz title, Bublik comes back to beat Coric in Montpellier
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Man City hat-trick hero Phil Foden in 'best form for a long time'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings