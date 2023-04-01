Tennis Tracker: Raducanu seals big win over Bouzkova, Musetti through in Marseille

After a relatively quiet week in the world of tennis following the Australian Open, the action ramps up once again with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all starting today.

19:57 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) continues her comeback in 2024 with a superb 6-4, 6-1 triumph over world number 34 Marie Bouzkova (25). The Brit will face second seed Ons Jabeur (29) in the next round.

18:28 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) has advanced in Marseille after beating Maximilian Marterer (28) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere, world number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26) has battled past Diane Parry (21) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to seal her place in the next round in Abu Dhabi.

16:15 CET - Third seed Anna Blinkova (25) has eased through her opening round match in Cluj-Napoca, thrashing Simona Waltert (23) 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour.

In Marseille, David Goffin (33), Hugo Gaston (23) and Maxime Cressy (26) have all come through qualifying to book their spots in the main draw starting later today.

15:33 CET - World number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is safely through to the next round in Abu Dhabi, after beating Xiyu Wang (22) 6-2, 7-6.

14:45 CET - In a battle between two American qualifiers in Abu Dhabi, Ashlyn Krueger (19) has seen off compatriot Bernarda Pera (29) in three sets 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to advance. The pair slugged it out for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

12:58 CET - Caroline Garcia (30) has lost her opening match in Abu Dhabi, falling to Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Camila Osorio (22), Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (32) and Clara Tauson (21) have all won their first matches in Cluj-Napoca.

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all kicking off. It should be a busy one!