  Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Zheng and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, ATP action in Metz & Belgrade

Sabalenka has two wins from two in Riyadh
Sabalenka has two wins from two in Riyadh
We're getting to the business end of things with the second round of matches at the WTA Finals beginning today in Saudi Arabia, where Aryna Sabelenka (26) and Jasmine Paolini (28) can secure their places in the semi-finals while Elena Rybakina (25) and Zheng Qinwen (22) are fighting to stay alive.

18:31 CET - In the final match of the day in Belgrade, Denis Shapovalov (25) has come back to Marton Fucsovics (32) 6-7, 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the second round.

Catch up on all the results from Belgrade here.

18:05 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made it two wins from two and booked her place in the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Jasmine Paolini (28).

16:45 CET - Dusan Lajovic (34) has beaten Mariano Navone (23) 6-0, 7-6 to advance to the second round in Belgrade.

Over in Metz, lucky loser Pierre-Hugues Herbert (33) has stunned sixth seed Pedro Martinez (27) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 to go into the second round.

16:10 CET - Zheng Qinwen (22) has beaten Elena Rybakina (25) 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 in the pairs' second match of the WTA Final in Riyadh.

The win is Zheng's first of the finals and keeps her hopes of advancing alive, while Rybakina has lost two from two and has slim chances of progressing.

15:20 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals after last week's Paris Masters.

Catch up on who's already locked in for Turin here.

14:37 CET - Moving over to Metz, the day's play has kicked off with Lorenzo Sonego (29) defeating Gregoire Barrere (30) 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the second round.

In Belgrade, both Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) and Aleksandar Kovacevic (26) have progressed with wins.

13:05 CET - Marin Cilic (36) has kicked off his campaign in Belgrade with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Alexandre Muller (27).

Daniel Altmaier (26) has also progressed to the second round after beating Luciano Darderi (22) 7-6, 6-3.

11:07 CET - Play has just gotten underway in Belgrade, where Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic (36) is first up against Alexandre Muller (27).

ATP action in Metz will start in just under an hour, but the main event is of course the first day of second-round matches at the WTA Finals, with Elena Rybakina (25) taking on Qinwen Zheng (22) at around 13:30 CET before Aryna Sabalenka (26) faces Jasmine Paolini (28).

09:36 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The week's action got started overnight with Zeynep Sonmez (22) beating Ann Li (24) 6-2, 6-1 to get her hands on the Merida Open title.

