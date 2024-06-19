Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out

With the grass-court season in full swing, players are getting ready for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. Follow our Tennis Tracker for the all the latest goings on across the tour.

20:52 CET - The final results of the day are in. French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev (27) overcame Lorenzo Sonego (29) 6-4, 7-6(5) on home turf in Halle, while over at Queen's, Taylor Fritz (26) downed big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic (33) 7-6(5), 6-4.

Further north of Queen's, Anastasia Potapova (23) defeated Luzia Bronzetti (25) 6-3, 7-5.

18:55 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) has been stunned in Halle by Zhizhen Zhang (27) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Far from an ideal warm up for Wimbledon for the world number five.

18:25 CET - Over in Halle and Chris Eubanks (28) has won a thriller against Alexander Bublik (27) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3.

18:20 CET - More news from Queens and heartbreak for Andy Murray (37). His year has never really got going but he would have helped to build some confidence ahead of Wimbledon at a tournament he has had a lot of success at in the past.

However just five games into his match against Jordan Thompson (30) and he has been forced to retire due to an injury.

18:10 CET - The first big shock of the day comes from Queens and Sebastian Korda (23), who has knocked out French Open quarter-finalist Grigor Dimitrov (33). He won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to progress.

16:25 CET - Arthur Fils (20) has cruised past Dominik Koepfer (30) 6-3, 6-4 in Halle, while Sloane Stephens (31) has been dumped out of Birmingham by Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) following a 4-6, 2-6 defeat.

15:08 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has won a dramatic three-setter against Luciano Darderi (22), sealing a 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(10) victory in Halle.

Over in Birmingham, Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic (31) reached her first tour-level quarter-final since 2022, battling from a set down to beat Lin Zhu (30) 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4. Further south in England, Rinky Hijikata (23) claimed an impressive 7-6(0), 7-6(7) over Matteo Arnaldi (23) at Queen's.

13:52 CET - Matteo Berrettini (28) and Victoria Azarenka (34) are the first winners of the day, both winning in straight sets to move through in Halle and Berlin respectively.

10:00 CET - Welcome to another day of action on the courts. The lush, green grass across Europe is the stage once again and we have some big names looking to build their form ahead of Wimbledon.

At Halle, Daniil Medvedev (28) is in action against Zhizhen Zhang (27) whilst Stuttgart finalist Matteo Berrettini (28) starts the day's play with Alex Michelsen (19).

Over to Queen's in London, and Andy Murray (37) plays his 1,001st match on tour against Jordan Thompson (30) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) is also in action, facing up against rising star Sebastian Korda (23).

On the women's tour, former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) looks to build her form in Berlin, whilst world number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) is back on the court for the first time since the French Open - up against Daria Kasatkina (27).