Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. United Cup WTA - Singles
  4. Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won both his matches on Friday
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won both his matches on Friday
Reuters
Cameron Norrie (28) and Katie Boulter (27) handed Britain a 2-0 win over hosts Australia on the opening day of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Friday, as the new tennis season began after a short break with the focus on next month's Australian Open.

Spain beat Brazil 2-1 in a thrilling start to the revamped $10million tournament that features 18 countries with ties also set to take place in Sydney with the final scheduled for January 7th.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the big names who will be in action in the coming days as they warm up for the opening Grand Slam of the new year which will run from Jan. 14-28 in Melbourne.

Norrie overcame a dip midway through his Group C clash with Alex de Minaur to prevail 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 at the packed RAC Arena and snap his nine-match losing streak against opponents ranked inside the world's top 20.

De Minaur's British girlfriend Boulter then settled the tie with a 6-2 6-4 victory over the fit-again Ajla Tomljanovic, who missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and mixed doubles partner Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier beat the pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 7-5 in the decider of the Group A tie between Spain and Brazil.

United Cup debutant Davidovich Fokina put Spain up 1-0 by defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 6-0 in the first match of the 2024 season, dominating his opponent from the baseline and not facing a break point throughout the contest.

But Brazil hit back through world number 11 Haddad Maia, who downed Sorribes Tormo 7-6, 6-2 in a rematch of their marathon French Open fourth-round clash earlier this year.

"To come back and play with Sara, I think we had a great time on court and we enjoyed a lot," world number 26 Davidovich Fokina told reporters.

"We didn't care... obviously we care, but the result was like the last thing. We were enjoying out there, just to keep improving also."

The Czech Republic will meet China and Poland play Brazil in Perth on Saturday while the Netherlands take on Norway and Italy face Germany in Sydney.

Mentions
TennisUnited Cup WTA - SinglesNorrie CameronBoulter KatieDavidovich Fokina AlejandroDe Minaur AlexSorribes Tormo SaraHaddad Maia BeatrizDjokovic NovakSwiatek IgaTomljanovic AjlaSeyboth Wild ThiagoMelo Marcelo
Related Articles
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Iga Swiatek hopes women's 'Big Three' can stay competitive for years
Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF's 2023 'world champions' after Grand Slam success
Show more
Tennis
Osaka gears up for return as she hopes to inspire daughter Shai
Muchova pulls out of next month's Australian Open with wrist injury
Australian Open prize money purse receives boost for record high
Nadal 'feeling good' but plays down Australian Open expectations
World number one Djokovic taking it 'season by season' ahead of new campaign
Rafael Nadal arrives in Australia to prep for 2024 season
New tennis season begins with Djokovic eyeing team glory, Nadal & Osaka finally returning
Djokovic expects Nadal to be competing for Grand Slams upon return
Most Read
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings