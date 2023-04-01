Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF's 2023 'world champions' after Grand Slam success

Novak Djokovic in Davis Cup action against Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic in Davis Cup action against Jannik Sinner
Reuters
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) named Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) as its 'world champions' of 2023 after their performances at this year's Grand Slams.

Djokovic was given the men's singles award for a record-extending eighth time after winning three out of the four majors, the game's global governing body said in a news release.

The Serb took his Grand Slam tally to 24, matching Margaret Court with the most major singles crowns, and won the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time, finishing the year as number one.

Sabalenka won her maiden major at the Australian Open, finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Belarusian, who was pipped to the yearend top spot by Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals, said 2023 had been "incredible" and was delighted to be named world champion.

"I can't wait to get back out on court for the new season in January," she said in the ITF release.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury took the men's doubles award after winning their third consecutive U.S. Open title while Wimbledon runners-up Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens claimed the women's doubles title.

Mentions
