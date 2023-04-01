Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back WTA Player of the Year awards

Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back WTA Player of the Year awards
Iga Swiatek became the first player to be named WTA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Serena Williams
World number one Iga Swiatek (22) was named WTA Player of the Year for a second successive season, the governing body of women's tennis said.

Swiatek won the French Open for a third time to take her Grand Slam tally to four, and finished the year by claiming her first WTA Finals crown and regaining top spot in the rankings after briefly losing it to Aryna Sabalenka.

The Pole, who won a tour-leading six titles, became the first player to be named WTA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2015.

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens picked up the Doubles Team of the Year award, China's Zheng Qinwen was named Most Improved Player while Russian Mirra Andreeva won Newcomer of the Year.

Elina Svitolina, who returned to tennis in April following a maternity break, was named Comeback Player of the Year after reaching the Roland Garros quarter-finals and matching her best Grand Slam result by getting to the Wimbledon semis.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaSabalenka ArynaAndreeva MirraHunter StormMertens EliseWilliams SerenaZheng QinwenSvitolina Elina
