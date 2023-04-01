France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. United Cup WTA - Singles
  4. France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
France overcome Norway to reach United Cup semi-finals
France's Caroline Garcia, left, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin celebrate their doubles victory
France's Caroline Garcia, left, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin celebrate their doubles victory
Reuters
Caroline Garcia (30) helped France clinch a spot in the United Cup semi-finals as she beat Malene Helgo (24) in singles and partnered with Edouard Roger-Vasselin (40) to win the doubles decider in a 2-1 win over Norway on Thursday in Sydney.

Garcia and Roger-Vasselin beat the pair of Ulrikke Eikeri (31) and Casper Ruud (25) 7-5, 6-4 in an entertaining mixed doubles decider.

The first set was a tight affair until France broke serve to make it 6-5 before holding to win the opener, and then made the only break for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

"Tomorrow is going to be a day off. We are not that young anymore, especially me," playing captain Roger-Vasselin said.

"Tomorrow will just be a day off, try to rest, enjoy Sydney maybe and then come back strong for Saturday's semi-final."

World number 20 Garcia earlier survived a second-set scare to give France the lead with a 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 victory over Helgo.

Garcia looked on course for a straightforward win after cruising through the first set and getting to match point in the second set's tiebreaker, but Helgo, ranked 544 in the world, rallied to make things difficult for the Frenchwoman.

"It was a crazy match. Malene was a player I didn't know but she just hit the ball so well," Garcia said. "I went through all the emotions out there and I had to find a way through. Today it was almost too much, but in the end I got the point.

Ruud, who won his last two singles matches, brought Norway back into the tie with his 6-1, 6-4 win over Adrian Mannarino (35).

World number 22 Mannarino had simply no answer to Ruud's clinical game and the Frenchman only avoided a 'bagel' by holding his last service game of the first set, before improving in the second.

Norway will face top-seeded Poland in Saturday's semi-final in Sydney. Greece and Germany play on Friday to decide who will face Australia in the other semi-final.

Mentions
TennisUnited Cup WTA - SinglesGarcia CarolineRoger-Vasselin EdouardTiafoe FrancesHelgo MaleneRuud CasperMannarino AdrianEikeri UlrikkeUnited Cup Teams - Mix
Related Articles
Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reach quarter-finals
Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into the United Cup quarter-finals
Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis after bossing China, De Minaur shocks Djokovic
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff reaches Auckland quarters, Emma Raducanu defeated in three sets
Updated
Rafael Nadal continues comeback against Kubler to reach Brisbane quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by Pliskova, Sabalenka and Rybakina win
Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal
Novak Djokovic hampered by wrist issue in narrow United Cup win as Serbia reach quarters
Nadal happy to overcome fear after surgery with victory in comeback match
Impressive Nadal roars to victory over Thiem in long-awaited singles comeback
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon returns to Spurs
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
Littler's dream run to final against Humphries brings bigger viewing figures

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings