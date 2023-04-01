Taylor Fritz wins two matches in one day to reach semis in Washington

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Washington ATP - Singles
  4. Taylor Fritz wins two matches in one day to reach semis in Washington
Taylor Fritz wins two matches in one day to reach semis in Washington
Fritz is in fine form
Fritz is in fine form
Reuters
Taylor Fritz (25) followed up a three-hour, 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray in their rain-postponed match with a 6-3 6-3 dismantling of Jordan Thompson in the evening session to reach the Washington Open semis on Friday.

Murray overcame an early break of serve in the marathon first set to force a tiebreak that was dominated by the veteran three-time major champion from Scotland.

The American top seed Fritz broke again early in the second set, which was enough to seal the set and stretch the contest into a decider.

In the tight third set, Fritz took advantage of a sloppy service game from Murray to arrive on the doorstep of victory at 5-4.

But Murray was not done and threatened to level when he jumped ahead 0-40 in the next game.

Fritz, who crushed 17 aces, managed to serve his way out of trouble and hit a lovely lunging volley to set up match point, which he converted with a cross-court forehand winner.

The match showcased not only both players' raw power but also their versatility, with each deploying deft drop shots at critical times, often leading to entertaining rallies on a hot and humid day.

Play was halted at one point by climate change protesters who threw large tennis balls with flames printed on them onto the court and unfurled banners calling on tournament sponsors Mubadala and Citi to stop funding the fossil fuel industry.

Fritz then capped a four-hour and 20-minute workday with a stress-free straight sets win over the Australian Thompson under the lights.

He will face Tallon Griekspoor for a place in the final after the Dutchman overwhelmed American J.J. Wolf 7-5 6-4 in the afternoon session.

Hometown hero Frances Tiafoe was unable to manage two wins during his double shift on Friday.

He rifled a forehand passing shot on match point to dispatch 18-year-old qualifier Shang Juncheng 6-2 6-3 in their postponed round of 16 tie, before running into a buzzsaw in the form of Briton Dan Evans, who cruised to a 6-4 7-5 triumph.

In the semis, Evans will take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the semi-finals without hitting a ball after he was handed a walkover by Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Mentions
TennisFritz TaylorMurray AndyThompson JordanWashington ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Yosuke Watanuki records upset in Washington over Auger-Aliassime
Fighting Andy Murray wins first match in Washington since tearful 2018 appearance
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe advances in Washington, whilst Nakashima edges Vukic
Show more
Tennis
Gauff says she was ready to perform CPR on ill fan and urges fans to learn CPR courses
Fritz says climate protests 'annoying' after match suspended at Washington Open
Tennis Tracker: Thiem playing his first final since 2020, Pegula facing Sakkari
Dominic Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
Jessica Pegula rallies past Elina Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Updated
Jessica Pegula braced for tough test against 'fearless' Elina Svitolina
Tennis Tracker: Pegula and Sakkari through in Washington, Fritz sends Murray home
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas victorious in Mexico as Pegula advances in Washington
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol completes move to City, Chelsea sign Sanchez
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |