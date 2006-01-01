Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns

Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns

Djokovic will be playing at Wimbledon
Profimedia
Novak Djokovic (37) will play at Wimbledon after being named in the draw on Friday, despite concerns over his fitness following his withdrawal from the French Open.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club was forced to pull out ahead of his quarter-final at Roland Garros against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee.

The Serbian world number two said earlier this week he would only play at Wimbledon if he was fit enough to "fight for the title"

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," he told the BBC. "If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play.

"I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that's the condition."

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams, has reached the Wimbledon final for the past five years, losing a thrilling five-setter last year to Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first round, Djokovic will play 27-year-old Czech Vit Kopriva.

He will later attempt to win an elusive Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, which start on July 26th.

