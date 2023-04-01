Strawberry tattoos for Vondrousova and coach after shock Wimbledon win

Strawberry tattoos for Vondrousova and coach after shock Wimbledon win
Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon
Reuters
New Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24), who broke into the women's top 10 on Monday, plans to celebrate her win by getting a matching strawberry tattoo alongside her coach.

The Czech rose 32 places to 10th in the new WTA rankings after winning her first Grand Slam title with a stunning straight-sets victory over Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

She became the first unseeded player to win the women's singles title and said afterwards that her coach Jan Hernych had pledged to get a matching tattoo in celebration.

"We talked before the tournament and he said 'maybe if you win a Grand Slam, then I'll do it'. So this is happening," Vondrousova told a press conference, with the BBC reporting that the pair would visit a Prague tattoo parlour later this week.

Vondrousova, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, got the first of the many tattoos on her arms at 16 and has said that some have special significance, such as her lucky number 13, the Olympic rings and the quote "No rain, no flowers" above her right elbow, meaning success does not come easily.

Strawberries and cream have long been a tradition at Wimbledon, with organisers saying that more than 1.92 million strawberries are consumed every year at the tournament.

