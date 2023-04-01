Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova beats Jessica Pegula to reach Wimbledon semis

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova (24) beat fourth seed Jessica Pegula (29) in a topsy-turvy match to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Czech player, ranked 42 in the world, clawed her way back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Pegula was quickly out of the blocks, breaking the former French Open finalist at her first opportunity but that proved a false dawn as she lost three service games in the first set, landing just 41% of her first serves.

The American found more rhythm on her serve in the second set and cut her error count, surging into a 4-1 lead and sealing the set with her second break.

Pegula was in total charge when she broke again in the fourth game of the decider to lead 3-1 before the match was suspended for the roof to be closed due to rain at the All England Club.

She held serve when play resumed to take a 4-1 lead but the 24-year-old Czech, who had never previously never been beyond the second round at Wimbledon, dug deep to pull level.

Pegula faced a real struggle on her serve in the following game and sprayed a forehand long to hand Vondrousova a vital break and she took full advantage.

