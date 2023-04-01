ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev advances at Chengdu Open after Kotov victory

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev advances at Chengdu Open after Kotov victory
Alexander Zverev needed three sets to get past Pavel Kotov
World number. 10 Alexander Zverev (26) of Germany defeated unseeded Pavel Kotov (24) of Russia 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the quarter finals of the Chengdu Open in Chengdu, China.

The top seed in the tournament, Zverev survived a marathon match of two hours and 26 minutes by winning on return points at a 36% (37 of 102) to 25% (20 of 80) for Kotov.

Number two seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) of Italy also advanced by defeating Australia's Philip Sekulic (20) 7-6, 6-7, 6-0.

Sekulic - Musetti highlights
Flashscore

Other winners included Grigor Dimitrov (32), who saw off Juan Pablo Varillas (27) 6-3, 6-4, Arthur Rinderknech (28) and Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

Zhuhai Championships

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie (28) topped Australia's Marc Polmans (26) 6-0, 6-3 to reach the Zhuhai Championships quarter finals.

Ranked number 17 in the ATP and seeded second in the tournament, Norrie coasted in 77 minutes by recording five aces and converting 75% (33 of 44) on service points.

Also on Saturday, Sebastian Korda (23) defeated France's Alexandre Muller (26) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) of Argentina upended the Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina (20) 6-2, 6-3, and Russia's Aslan Karatsev (30) edged Great Britain's Andy Murray (36) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Karatsev - Murray highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
