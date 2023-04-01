Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach third round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach third round
Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach third round
Updated
Grigor Dimitrov powers his forehand back during the encounter
Grigor Dimitrov powers his forehand back during the encounter
Reuters
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (32) crushed Briton Andy Murray's (36) 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the US Open third round as an early battle unravelled into a lop-sided match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, playing some of his best tennis in years recently, could not match Dimitrov's firepower as he struck 16 winners compared to 32 from the 19th seed.

Dimitrov will next face German Alexander Zverev (26), who beat his compatriot Daniel Altmaier (24) 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Murray made a slow start as Dimitrov broke him to love in the second game but showed resolve when he broke back at the third attempt in an epic 16-minute game.

Dimitrov, however, broke Murray to love in the eighth game and again with a well-placed forehand winner in the opening game of the second set.

Murray, US Open champion in 2012, trailed by a break in the third set when Dimitrov saved two break points and the Bulgarian broke again to close on victory which he secured when his opponent double faulted.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Draper downs Hurkacz

But it was not all bad news for Britain as a dominant Jack Draper (21) upset 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz (26) 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 and Katie Boulter (27) bounced back to beat Chinese qualifier Yafan Wang (29) 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Draper dropped down the rankings this year compared to 2022 but said he is playing a more "complete" tennis and was grateful to be at Flushing Meadows after he retired from the Winston-Salem tune-up event due to injury.

"There was maybe a 70/30 chance that I wouldn't play this week. So very, very happy with the fact that I have been able to get out there and play," he told reporters.

"It's weird how sort of this sport works. Sometimes you can be at your lowest point and then all of a sudden, you get on a bit of form and you're playing great and body feels good."

Mentions
TennisDimitrov GrigorMurray AndyAltmaier DanielZverev AlexanderUS Open ATP - SinglesUS Open (Tennis)Wang YafanDraper JackHurkacz HubertBoulter KatieGreat Britain
Related Articles
US Open a family affair for Andy Murray, who records 200th major win
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Show more
Tennis
Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
Isner calls it quits after US Open loss to Mmoh
Sabalenka powers past Burrage into US Open third round
Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open
Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Updated
Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into US Open third round
Updated
Gauff, Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul lead home charge at US Open
Wozniacki's US Open return continues with Kvitova upset
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund bring in Fullkrug, Roma sign Lukaku
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings