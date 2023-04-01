Thailand's Sarit blitzes course to win China Open by six strokes

Sarit Suwannarut won the Volvo China Open by six strokes at Shenzhen's Hidden Grace Golf Club on Sunday as the Thai blitzed the course with 10 birdies to overcome a three-shot overnight deficit to take the title ahead of Taichi Kho and Chen Guxin.

Sarit completed his final round in 64 strokes, eight-under par for the day, to overhaul third round leader Chen, who endured a difficult day with a one-over par round of 73 but still finished in a share for second with Kho.

"To be honest I just wanted to come here and have fun and find something this week because it's been a really tough year, I've missed a lot of cuts and I've not finished good at all," said Sarit.

"My putting this week was insane. I feel like I saw every line, I saw how to putt, saw everything."

Chen's lead evaporated quickly as Sarit birdied three of the first four holes to pull level with the 20-year-old and, with the Chinese golfer double-bogeying the seventh, the Thai steadily opened up a lead he never looked like relinquishing.

Kho, meanwhile, chipped in for an eagle two at the par-four 18th to put the perfect seal on a seven-under par round of 65 that moved him into second, with Chen sharing the runners-up spot thanks to birdies at the last two holes.

The China Open was making a return to the Asian Tour for the first time since 2019, a move that ensured foreign professionals were able to play in the tournament.

Stringent zero-COVID measures put in place by the Chinese government meant only domestic golfers were permitted to enter in 2020 and 2021 while the 2022 edition was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.