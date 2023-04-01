UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams

  3. UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
UEFA abandons plan to lift the Under-17 ban on Russian teams
UEFA announced the plans last week
Reuters
UEFA is abandoning a plan to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competition, announcing on Tuesday that it could not find a technical solution allowing the teams to return.

"The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found," UEFA said of the plan, which was fiercely opposed by Ukraine and other soccer federations.

The Ukrainian Football Association welcomed the decision.

"UEFA will not allow U-17 teams of Russia to compete. We thank our European partners for supporting Ukraine!" the association wrote on its website. "Russian football remains isolated, that is, where it belongs."

The Russian Football Union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', UEFA decided that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But European soccer's governing body said last month that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russia's U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

Mentions
Footballwar in ukraine
Football
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Salernitana appoint Filippo Inzaghi to replace sacked Sousa after poor start to season
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
'It makes us proud' - Turkey happy to host Euro 2032
Yes, change settings