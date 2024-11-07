Advertisement
  High-flying Freiburg penalty woes continue in Union Berlin stalemate

High-flying Freiburg penalty woes continue in Union Berlin stalemate

Max Davis
Freiburg's Japanese forward Ritsu Doan and Union Berlin's Diogo Leite vie for the ball
Freiburg's Japanese forward Ritsu Doan and Union Berlin's Diogo Leite vie for the ball
Union Berlin and Freiburg - two of the most defensively sound teams in the Bundesliga - lived up to their reputations with a 0-0 draw at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, after Frederik Ronnow made sure Freiburg missed a fifth consecutive penalty for the first time this century.

Despite beginning the weekend just behind tonight’s opponents, Union were the more fancied side going into this, due in no small part to their unbeaten home record this campaign. They looked to prove their credentials with some lively early attacks, but Freiburg soon sprung into life themselves.

And they found themselves with the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock on the 20-minute mark when Tobias Reichel pointed to the spot after Rani Khedira pulled down Eren Dinkci as he broke into the area.

Having already missed twice from 12 yards this campaign, it was perhaps no surprise when Vincenzo Grifo failed to convert, although nothing should be taken away from a smart save by Ronnow.

Freiburg’s remarkable fifth missed spot-kick in a row didn’t dampen their spirits though, as the lion’s share of the chances went their way for the remainder of the half, including when Junior Adamu agonisingly tapped Patrick Osterhage’s ball inches wide of the near post.

In response, Union started the second half in much the same way they had the first, with Noah Atubolu equal to a pair of powerful efforts from Christopher Trimmel and Yorbe Vertessen.

The game began to fizzle out after that, with only long-range efforts threatening to alter the Alten Försterei’s famous manual scoreboard.

Union Berlin - Freiburg match stats
Union Berlin - Freiburg match stats

A big chance did come late on for Freiburg when Dinkci set up Lucas Holer with a backheel, but Diogo Leite launched into a challenge to touch the shot into the safe hands of Ronnow.

A second consecutive goalless stalemate has fans questioning Freiburg’s attacking options, with current first-choice Adamu only having scored in one Bundesliga match this season.

It’s a similar story for Union, who nevertheless retain their strong home record despite only newly-promoted St Pauli having found the net fewer times than Die Eisernen.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Diogo Leite (Union Berlin)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaUnion BerlinFreiburg
