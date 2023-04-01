USA women's team working toward shift in mentality, says interim coach Kilgore

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. USA women's team working toward shift in mentality, says interim coach Kilgore
USA women's team working toward shift in mentality, says interim coach Kilgore
United States interim manager Twila Kilgore looks on before a game against Colombia
United States interim manager Twila Kilgore looks on before a game against Colombia
Reuters
The USA women's team close out their 2023 schedule this week in Frisco, Texas, where they will hope to take another step toward forging a new identity and establishing better tactics, interim head coach Twila Kilgore (43) said on Monday.

Kilgore, speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's friendly with China, had a clear message for her squad as they get set to turn the page on a year that included a disappointing World Cup and the retirement of mainstays Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz.

"It's showing who we are but also who we're becoming," said Kilgore.

"There's some really good stuff here. We have a very strong history.

"This is a program that means so much to so many people and really has been an example to the world in some ways about what women's football can be and we don't want to lose any of that.

"And yet we are layering in new ideas, we are layering in new tactics, we are layering in just a little bit of a shift in mentality and I think it's both."

Kilgore replaced Vlatko Andonovski on an interim basis in August when the latter stepped down after the national team produced their worst-ever performance at a Women's World Cup, exiting in the round of 16.

Long-time Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has since been named head coach but will not officially start her new role until the end of her current club's season in May.

Kilgore, who will stay on as an assistant coach on Hayes' staff, said having fresh faces requires players to get a faster hold on what the team's identity is within the group but added that the ultimate goal remains the same.

"We have to acclimate them quicker and do so maybe not just amongst a group of veterans but do so with a group that is new which is a little bit different," said Kilgore.

"But I think it's the same thing it's always been. We want to be on the front foot offensively and defensively, we want to be dominant where we can be, we want to get better in possession and we want to show that we believe that we can win under all circumstances."

Mentions
FootballUSAChina
Related Articles
Emma Hayes' arrival perfect timing for Olympics, says USWNT striker Rodman
Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea
Emma Hayes hired to turn around US women's football team in record deal
Show more
Football
CONMEBOL reveals 14 host cities in United States for 2024 Copa America
10-man Cadiz hang on for vital point away at Celta Vigo in LaLiga clash
Torino move into Serie A's top half with big win over disappointing Atalanta
Nasaf progress to Asian Champions League last 16 after draw with Al-Sadd
Peter Bosz's PSV are the world's in-form team and one of the most exciting
Sky Sports to show dozens more Premier League games a season in UK from 2025
More teams to qualify directly for UEFA's reshaped Women's Champions League
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Haaland criticises referee on social media after Man City drop points against Spurs
Barcelona battle past Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix returns to haunt parent club
Premier League Team of the Week: Trippier, Christie and Odegaard shine

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings