Villarreal up to third in LaLiga after hard-fought victory over Las Palmas

Two late goals helped Villarreal overcome a spirited Las Palmas side as the Yellow Submarine notched their first LaLiga home win over Los Amarillos since October 2017 with a 3-1 triumph.

Las Palmas certainly didn’t seem like a side propping up the La Liga table and the winless outfit nearly stunned Villarreal with a blistering start in Castellón. The Canarian side should have been two goals to the good after 20 minutes but Fabio Silva fired wide from six yards, while Ollie McBurnie was denied his first Amarillos goal with a diving header that required a sprawling fingertip save from Diego Conde.

Although Villarreal boasted one of LaLiga’s most potent attacking forces, with 14 goals scored in just seven before this encounter, they struggled to break down a sturdy Las Palmas backline.

But it was the Yellow Submarine who finished the first period with greater urgency in attack and Sergi Cardona’s close-range strike was saved by the boot of Dinko Horkas before the Las Palmas goalkeeper was in action again moments later to deny Ilias Akhomach’s swerving shot.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts opened the scoring when Thierno Barry rounded his marker and passed to Nicolas Pepe inside the area, who fired high into the net for his first LaLiga goal since April.

Villarreal’s lead was short-lived as it took Las Palmas just one minute to equalise after Silva latched onto Adnan Januzaj's pass and lifted his finish over Conde. Suddenly, the game burst to life and Pepe was through on goal only to be scythed down by Horkas’ mis-timed tackle inside the Las Palmas area, leaving referee Mario Lopez no chance but to award a penalty. However, the Amarillos goalkeeper made amends, saving the resulting spot-kick from Alex Baena.

The visitors were seemingly eager to capitalise on their stroke of fortune and Januzaj almost beat Conde with a thunderous 30-yard shot that thumped off the crossbar. A late Villarreal onslaught came as the hosts desperately searched for a winner and thought they were denied when Barry’s header was ruled out for offside, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

There were more celebrations inside the Estadio de la Ceramica in the final minute after Baena raced from the halfway line and fired low past Horkas.

Just as Villarreal were heading for another setback against Las Palmas, having lost twice against the Gran Canarians last season, Barry and Baena produced two vital goals to move the Yellow Submarine up to third in LaLiga. Ultimately, eight games without a win heaps pressure on Las Palmas boss Luis Carrion, as his side have now lost all four La Liga away matches this term.

