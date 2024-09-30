Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Villarreal up to third in LaLiga after hard-fought victory over Las Palmas

Villarreal up to third in LaLiga after hard-fought victory over Las Palmas

Nicolas Pepe of Villarreal celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Nicolas Pepe of Villarreal celebrates scoring his team's first goalAITOR ALCALDE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Two late goals helped Villarreal overcome a spirited Las Palmas side as the Yellow Submarine notched their first LaLiga home win over Los Amarillos since October 2017 with a 3-1 triumph.

Las Palmas certainly didn’t seem like a side propping up the La Liga table and the winless outfit nearly stunned Villarreal with a blistering start in Castellón. The Canarian side should have been two goals to the good after 20 minutes but Fabio Silva fired wide from six yards, while Ollie McBurnie was denied his first Amarillos goal with a diving header that required a sprawling fingertip save from Diego Conde.

Although Villarreal boasted one of LaLiga’s most potent attacking forces, with 14 goals scored in just seven before this encounter, they struggled to break down a sturdy Las Palmas backline.

But it was the Yellow Submarine who finished the first period with greater urgency in attack and Sergi Cardona’s close-range strike was saved by the boot of Dinko Horkas before the Las Palmas goalkeeper was in action again moments later to deny Ilias Akhomach’s swerving shot.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts opened the scoring when Thierno Barry rounded his marker and passed to Nicolas Pepe inside the area, who fired high into the net for his first LaLiga goal since April.

Villarreal - Las Palmas match stats
Villarreal - Las Palmas match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Villarreal’s lead was short-lived as it took Las Palmas just one minute to equalise after Silva latched onto Adnan Januzaj's pass and lifted his finish over Conde. Suddenly, the game burst to life and Pepe was through on goal only to be scythed down by Horkas’ mis-timed tackle inside the Las Palmas area, leaving referee Mario Lopez no chance but to award a penalty.  However, the Amarillos goalkeeper made amends, saving the resulting spot-kick from Alex Baena.

The visitors were seemingly eager to capitalise on their stroke of fortune and Januzaj almost beat Conde with a thunderous 30-yard shot that thumped off the crossbar. A late Villarreal onslaught came as the hosts desperately searched for a winner and thought they were denied when Barry’s header was ruled out for offside, only for VAR to overturn the decision.

There were more celebrations inside the Estadio de la Ceramica in the final minute after Baena raced from the halfway line and fired low past Horkas.

Just as Villarreal were heading for another setback against Las Palmas, having lost twice against the Gran Canarians last season, Barry and Baena produced two vital goals to move the Yellow Submarine up to third in LaLiga. Ultimately, eight games without a win heaps pressure on Las Palmas boss Luis Carrion, as his side have now lost all four La Liga away matches this term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thierno Barry (Villarreal)

Villarreal - Las Palmas match ratings
Villarreal - Las Palmas match ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaVillarrealLas Palmas
Related Articles
Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation
Hansi Flick cautious about extent of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's 'serious injury'
Show more
Football
Bournemouth's first-half blitz sinks struggling Southampton
Updated
Riyad Mahrez strikes to keep Al Ahli perfect in Asian Champions League
Cagliari earn first Serie A win of season in five-goal thriller with Parma
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Man City boss Guardiola predicts Phil Foden to be back to best form soon
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings