Wales and British Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby legend JPR Williams has died at the age of 74, his former club Bridgend announced on Monday.

Regarded as one of rugby's finest ever players, the former full-back won 55 caps for his country and started all eight Tests in historic triumphant Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and 1974 in South Africa.

He later went on to become a surgeon and served as Bridgend's club president until his passing.

"Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams," Bridgend said in a statement.

"One of Bridgend's most decorated-players and an icon of world rugby, JPR served the club most recently as club president. Our thoughts are with JPR's family and friends at this sad time."

