Jermaine Wattimena knocked defending champion Luke Littler out of the Grand Slam of Darts with a 10-8 win in the last 16 on Wednesday.

The Dutch 16th seed had seen a 7-2 lead cut to 9-8 in Wolverhampton when he checked out 77 on double top with his only match dart, leaving Littler stranded on 65 and putting Wattimena into the quarter-finals for the second time.

He will play compatriot Kevin Doets next after the Dutchman turned in an impressive 10-5 victory over Cameron Menzies in the final match of the evening to reach his first-ever televised quarter-final.

Wattimena, the 16th seed and world number 18, averaged 101.70 and hit 10 180s. He won six legs in a row either side of the first interval, twice went close to a nine-darter and was averaging 107 at one stage.

Littler had few chances at a double during that spell but found a way back once Wattimena missed three darts for 8-2. The 19-year-old broke for 7-3, fell 9-5 behind and then took three legs on the bounce, a 10-dart break among them, but could get no closer.

'It feels amazing'

"It feels emotional, absolutely incredible," Wattimena, who was in tears on stage, told Sky Sports after his stunning victory.

"I saved my best game for this stage and I'm really proud of it.

"I was 7-2 ahead and missed three darts to go 8-2 up. He then started playing well again.

"But in the last leg, one dart for the match - it feels amazing."

Wattimena had survived eight match darts against Alan Soutar in the group stage to reach the knockout rounds.

The defeat was Littler's second of the week after a 5-4 loss to Niels Zonneveld in the group stage.

It also ends his bid for a third Grand Slam title in a row, which only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have achieved.

Littler beat Martin Lukeman in the 2024 final and Luke Humphries last year.

Price powers through

Elsewhere on the night, fourth seed Gerwyn Price beat 13th seed Ryan Searle 10-7. Price averaged 103.31 and hit 45 per cent of his doubles, while Searle averaged just under 100.

Price will play Niko Springer, who beat former world champion Rob Cross 10-8. Cross had the higher average, 96.05 to Springer's 88.59, but the German finished efficiently, hitting 48 per cent of his doubles.

The last 16 concludes on Thursday, with Luke Humphries facing Tom Sykes and Michael van Gerwen playing James Wade. Gabriel Clemens meets Nathan Aspinall in the opening match, and Gian van Veen goes up against Martin Schindler.

Follow the Grand Slam of Darts with Flashscore.