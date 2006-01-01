WBC chief expels boxer Ryan Garcia after racist social media rant

Ryan Garcia has been barred from taking part in any WBC events after using racist language on social media

The World Boxing Council (WBC) expelled embattled fighter Ryan Garcia (25) from its events on Thursday after he posted a racist rant on social media.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that Garcia would not be allowed to take part in any fights involving the global boxing body.

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organisation," Sulaiman said in a statement.

"We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan's well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

Garcia is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test before his victory over Devin Haney in April. That win was subsequently declared a no-contest.

He was also arrested on felony vandalism charges last month for reportedly causing around $15,000 worth of damage at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

The WBC imposed its ban on Thursday after Garcia used a racist slur repeatedly during a livestream broadcast on X.

The boxer also mocked George Floyd, the African-American man murdered by police in Minneapolis in 2020 whose death sparked worldwide protests.