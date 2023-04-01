Windies' Joseph heading home to hero's welcome after Gabba glory

Joseph was named Player of the Series
Joseph was named Player of the Series
Reuters
West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph (24) has been ruled out of his International League T20 (ILT20) stint and will instead head home to a hero's welcome in Guyana after engineering the Caribbeans' first test win over Australia in 27 years.

Paceman Joseph's incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the eight-run upset at the Gabba on Sunday came after he was forced to retire hurt due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening.

The 24-year-old from the tiny Guyanese village of Baracara was to join the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 but will instead return home to soak up a warm reception in the Caribbean.

"(I'm) going back home with this joy in my heart and mind. I'm so happy," Joseph said in a video posted on the team's social media on Tuesday.

"I just can't wait to see my kids, my family and my fiance - and the supporters."

Having dominated tests in the 1990s, the West Indies have struggled to remain competitive in the format with many of their top players opting to take part in lucrative T20 leagues instead.

Joseph will have no shortage of offers to play franchise T20 but on Sunday he delighted a host of former West Indies greats by saying he was committed to test cricket.

"I think I've made them really proud with my performance in the final test," he said on Tuesday.

"I want this legacy to continue and move forward in West Indies cricket for a very, very long time."

