Wolves to file complaint after Hwang the target of alleged racist remark in friendly

Hwang reported a remark to the officials midway through the match
Wolves said they will file a complaint with UEFA after their South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan (28) was the target of an alleged racial remark during Monday's pre-season match against Italian side Como 1907.

Hwang reported the incident midway through the second half, which led to an angry response from his teammates and saw Daniel Podence sent off for punching a Como player, the midlands club said.

Como did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said he had asked Hwang if he wanted the match to be abandoned or to be substituted but the 28-year-old wanted the game to continue.

Wolves won 1-0 at their training camp in Marbella, Spain.

"Channy (Hwang) will be OK. He’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s OK. It’s a together group," the manager added.

