Zhang knocks out Joyce in round three of heavyweight rematch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Zhang knocks out Joyce in round three of heavyweight rematch
Zhang knocks out Joyce in round three of heavyweight rematch
Zhang celebrating his triumph
Zhang celebrating his triumph
Reuters
Chinese heavyweight Zhilei 'Big Bang' Zhang (40) knocked out Britain's Joe Joyce (38) in the third round of their rematch at London's Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Zhang sent his opponent sprawling to the canvas with a huge right hook to his jaw. Joyce got back to his feet and received oxygen after the referee waved off the fight.

Zhang, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist who stopped Joyce in six rounds last April at London's Copper Box, is the WBO's mandatory challenger for Ukraine's WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Zhang knocks down Joyce
Reuters

"Like I said before the fight, it's going to end sooner than the first one," Zhang, now with a record of 25 wins with one defeat and one draw, told the crowd through a translator.

"I hope everyone enjoyed my performance," he added, before asking the fans whether they wanted to see him "shut Tyson Fury up".

Britain's 'Gypsy King' Fury is the holder of the WBC world heavyweight belt.

Joyce left the ring without conducting an interview.

Mentions
Zhang ZhileiJoyce JoeFury TysonBoxingUsyk OleksandrCombat Sports
Related Articles
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in nine after low blow controversy
Oleksandr Usyk weighs in 12 pounds lighter than Daniel Dubois ahead of title bout
Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch
Show more
Boxing
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
Chris Eubank Jr gets revenge on Liam Smith with TKO
'I should be a world champion' - Dubois seeking 'justice' after low blow call in Usyk loss
UKAD appeals against doping all-clear for British boxer Conor Benn
Promoters reveal Baumgardner failed doping test prior to Linardatou bout
Joshua beats Helenius with stunning seventh round knockout to set up Wilder showdown
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings