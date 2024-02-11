Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Theo Hernandez celebrates goal with Raphael Leao
Theo Hernandez celebrates goal with Raphael Leao
AFP
AC Milan kept their title aspirations alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over reigning champions SSC Napoli, extending their unbeaten Serie A run to nine games.

Stefano Pioli was managing his 220th match as Rossoneri head coach, ranking him level alongside the legendary Arrigo Sacchi. Although, that milestone was almost marred by an early Napoli goal, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slalomed his way past Matteo Gabbia and picked out Giovanni Simeone, whose close-range strike went a whisker wide of the target.

But Milan soon found their flow and broke the deadlock with a goal which would have undoubtedly received Sacchi’s seal of approval. Rafael Leao played a sublime lofted assist into the path of Theo Hernandez, and the Frenchman took a touch before firing a clinical strike past Pierluigi Gollini.

After a sluggish start, Milan had suddenly found their rhythm, with Leao letting fly from distance and forcing Gollini into a fine save. It was a solid opening half for Pioli’s men, but Davide Calabria’s withdrawal through injury put a slight dampener on proceedings.

Gollini almost gifted the Rossoneri a second shortly after the restart by making a hash of Alessandro Florenzi's deflected strike which almost squirmed through his grasp, before managing to gather the ball with Olivier Giroud waiting to pounce. The match was being played at a frenetic pace, with Napoli half-time substitute Matteo Politano and Simeone both coming close to scoring speculative equalisers.

This represented a marked improvement from the Partenopei after break, as Politano came even closer to restoring parity through a curling long-range strike which sailed inches wide of the post. Milan looked to Leao in their search for a second, but the Portugal international could not find the target after being picked out by Yunus Musah.

The hosts were clinging onto their lead in the closing stages, after Jesper Lindstrom’s cross ricocheted off Jan-Carlo Simic and onto the post. But Pioli’s men had done just about enough to secure three crucial points and consign the spirited Neapolitans to a defeat - ending an eight-match unbeaten away league run against the Rossoneri.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Match stats
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AHernandez TheoGollini PierluigiLeao RafaelSimeone GiovanniPolitano MatteoSensi StefanoGabbia MatteoFlorenzi AlessandroAC Milan
Related Articles
Inter stretch lead at Serie A summit after battling past Roma in six-goal thriller
Daniele De Rossi's perfect Roma start faces Inter Milan challenge
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Ten Hag asks Man Utd for Dutch trio, Besiktas eager to axe Rebic
Show more
Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag hails 'massive win' at top four rivals Aston Villa
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Updated
Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller
Barcelona and Granada put on six-goal thriller as Lamine Yamal shines
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid
Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa
Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings