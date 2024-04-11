Mancini gives Roma edge over AC Milan in all-Italian Europa League quarter final

Gianluca Mancini’s pinpoint header gave AS Roma a deserved, albeit slender, 1-0 advantage over AC Milan heading into the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico next week.

Many were expecting a captivating showdown as AC Milan welcomed Roma to the San Siro for part one of an untold storied rivalry in Europe between both clubs but few would have predicted the visitors taking the lead on 17 minutes.

Romelu Lukaku was sent down the right, despite looking clearly offside, before the Belgian found Stephan El Shaarawy in the centre but the tricky winger’s deflected effort was tipped over by Mike Maignan.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli was incensed on the sideline that Lukaku was not flagged offside and his misery was compounded, when from the resulting corner, Roma took the lead.

Mancini lost his marker Ruben Loftus-Cheek and expertly headed in Paulo Dybala’s whipped corner to send the away fans wild.

Despite a rebirth under manager Daniele De Rossi, Roma have historically faced significant struggles against Milan, winning none of their previous nine meetings, and the home side looked to respond through the aerial prowess of Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman went close to an equaliser on 22 minutes but his two headed attempts were cleared off the line by none other than Lukaku. Tijjani Reijnders had a pot shot from distance on 41 minutes which was palmed away low down to his left by Mile Svilar but Milan looked largely short of ideas in the final third throughout the first half.

This season’s Serie A title race is no longer in existence with it a matter of when, not if, Inter get their hands on the trophy. That means the Europa League provides the last remaining shot at silverware for the Italian pair, yet it took 30 minutes of the second half for Milan to up to tempo.

Yacine Adli’s cross-shot almost caught out Svilar but the Serbian just sorted his feet out in time to tip the effort over the bar.

Milan had won both league fixtures this season and minutes before the end of the match they thought they had at least levelled up proceedings.

The chance fell to Giroud but the striker’s finish from point-blank range clipped the top of the bar before flying over. The Giallorossi managed to see the final few moments out and enacted revenge upon Stefano Pioli’s men for the first time with Daniele De Rossi at the helm.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

