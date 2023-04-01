Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Alessia Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving Manchester United
Russo spent three years at Man Utd
Russo spent three years at Man Utd
Reuters
England striker Alessia Russo (24) has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday.

The forward, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

"We are delighted to confirm that Alessia Russo has joined us on a permanent deal," Arsenal said in a statement.

Russo, who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Lionesses and was part of the team that won last year's European Championship on home soil, is preparing for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which begins on July 20.

Mentions
FootballRusso AlessiaArsenalManchester UnitedTransfer News
Related Articles
Alessia Russo set to leave Manchester United later this month with Arsenal move touted
Manchester United cruise to win over Spurs to stay top of WSL
Chelsea on verge of fourth straight WSL title after 2-0 win over Arsenal
Show more
Football
Relegated Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke as manager on four-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
Updated
Transfer analysis: Sandro Tonali arrives at Newcastle to fill a very specific role
Australia bringing best-ever squad to home World Cup, says Caitlin Foord
Ireland defender Nathan Collins joins Brentford for record fee from Wolves
Darren Bazeley given New Zealand managerial job through to 2026 World Cup
Neymar fined $3.5 million for breaking environmental rules during mansion construction
Brazil's Marta confirms that her sixth Women's World Cup will be her last
Celtic winger Jota follows Benzema and Kante to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad
Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend