Alyssa Healy puts hand up for vacant Australian women's cricket captaincy

Alyssa Healy (33) is keen to take over from Meg Lanning (31) as Australian cricket captain, with the star wicketkeeper-batter saying she would "100 per cent" put her hand up for the job.

Lanning retired from the international game last week after almost a decade in charge, leading Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold.

Healy is considered the frontrunner to take the reins, having filled in over the past 12 months while Lanning took time away from the game.

"I've had a nice little taste of it. And yes, 100 per cent I would put my name up to do it again if called upon," Healy, who is recovering from finger surgery after a dog bite, told reporters late Saturday.

"I feel like I've learned a lot about myself, but also probably learned a lot about our group and potentially what we need to do to continue to evolve.

"But that's for somebody else to decide (who captains) and if it is somebody else, I'll happily support them in the role as best as I can for the rest of my career," she said.

Selectors need to make the call ahead of next month's multi-format tour to India.

Other than Healy, allrounder Tahlia McGrath is seen as in the running, with Ashleigh Gardner a wildcard.

Lanning will continue to play in domestic competitions.