Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge eyes historic Olympic marathon hat-trick
Eliud Kipchoge finished 10th at last month's Tokyo Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge finished 10th at last month's Tokyo Marathon
Reuters
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (39) expects to make history with his third consecutive Olympic marathon gold medal at this year's Games in Paris, he told Reuters in a interview on Thursday, adding that there were no thoughts about retirement yet.

Ethiopia's Abebe Bikila, East Germany's Waldemar Cierpinski and Kipchoge are the only athletes to have won two Olympic gold medals in the marathon when they retained their titles.

"My huge expectation actually is to win the Olympics for the third time," said Kipchoge, who turns 40 in November and finished 10th at last month's Tokyo Marathon.

That result and his relatively vintage age has not made him doubt his chances in Paris, Kipchoge said.

"I think I just got tired ... I don't know what happened but it's life, it's sport, it's the beauty of sport."

As questions swirl over whether Kipchoge plans to retire soon, he reiterated his commitment to trying to inspire people of all levels to keep on the move, saying: "If you can convince me that the moment I will be crossing the finishing line the whole world has become a running world then I will retire."

Asked whether he could race at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Kipchoge said: "You know in Kenya we say you don't chase two rabbits at a time, you will miss all of them. You chase one. So the rabbit of the Olympic Games is what I'm chasing now. After that I go back to the drawing board, see what's in my bucket list and start again to chase the next."

In 2019 Kipchoge became the first person to cover the 42.2km marathon distance in under two hours, though the record was unofficial as he had teams of pacers and was not in open competition.

Athletics Kenya named their marathon shortlist for Paris last week, including Kipchoge, Benson Kipruto and Timothy Kiplagat, and defending women's marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir alongside Birgid Kosgei and Hellen Obiri.

A tragic absentee was Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash in Kenya's Rift Valley in February and, having destroyed Kipchoge's world record by over half a minute last October with a time of 2:00:35, had been widely seen as the sport's best hope to break the two-hour marathon mark in an official race.

Asked whether he sees that milestone being hit soon, Kipchoge said: "We have a lot of talented athletes ... first is to dare to think to break, secondly is to dare to do it. I have shown them the way."

In a first for the Olympic Games, the head of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, announced on Wednesday that athletics gold medallists in Paris will earn $50,000 each, with silver and bronze also set to get prize money from LA 2028 onwards.

"I don't run because of money but I run because I want to perform," Kipchoge said, adding: "It was a great idea for Seb Coe and World Athletics ... for the young generations I think it's a good idea to develop - it makes sport more interesting."

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic GamesKipchoge Eliud
Related Articles
Kipchoge and Jepchirchir: Who else makes Kenya's marathon squad for Olympic Games?
World Champion Noah Lyles aiming to win four Olympic golds in Paris
Kenya marathon hero Kelvin Kiptum honoured at funeral as unique talent and family man
Show more
Athletics
Poistogova-Guliyev set to lose London Olympics silver after Russian ban
Extreme marathon runner becomes first person to run entire length of Africa
Russia rages against Olympic chiefs and accuses them of 'neo-Nazism'
Russia will not boycott Paris Games, Russian Olympic chief says
Hamish Kerr finds peace in the bathroom to win world indoor high jump title
Devynne Charlton lowers world record, Armand Duplantis wins another global title
Lyles helps USA to world indoor 4x400 podium in possible Paris preview
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Raphinha scores brace as Barcelona win Champions League first-leg thriller against PSG
Daniil Medvedev blasts 'ridiculous' officiating during Monte Carlo win
Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings