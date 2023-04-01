Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas on song in women's 200m semi-finals

Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas on song in women's 200m semi-finals
Sha'carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson in action during the race
Sha'carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson in action during the race
Reuters
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (29) claimed a psychological advantage over American Sha'Carri Richardson (23) by leading her rival home on Thursday as both big guns and season leader Gabby Thomas (26) qualified for the women’s world 200 metres final.

Richardson took gold ahead of Jackson in the 100m but the Jamaican, the defending champion and second fastest woman of all-time, was always in charge of the third of three semi-finals, looking extremely relaxed to finish in 22.00 seconds.

Richardson, who reached the 100 final only as the fastest loser, was off the pace again at halfway and had to work hard to get past Marie-Josee Ta Lou to take second in 22.20.

Sha'carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson react after qualifying
Reuters

Hoping to crash the party in Friday’s final is American Thomas, the Olympic bronze medallist and world leader this year (21.60), and she looks well equipped to do so on the back of a relaxed 21.97 run to win the first heat.

"I was controlling the whole race and I knew I was going to do a smooth finish and win my heat," said Thomas.

"I feel confident and strong going to the final but there are some things I can improve.

"It has been an unreal time for women's sprinting. All athletes are doing amazing things, not only a couple of us, it is everyone. I expect a special time from the winner tomorrow, just like it was in the 100m."

St Lucia's Julien Alfred, who has been in great form this year, finished strongly to take the second heat in 22.17.

She was ahead of Briton Daryll Neita, who led until the final few metres to chalk up a personal best of 22.21 and progress alongside compatriot and former champion Dina Asher-Smith.

American Kayla White, fifth fastest in the world this year, ran a shocking bend and, despite fighting hard coming home, managed only 22.34 for fourth place in her heat and failed to progress.

Mentions
AthleticsJackson SherickaRichardson Sha’CarriWorld Championships
