Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand in rain-affected clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand in rain-affected clash
Australia sweep T20 series against New Zealand in rain-affected clash
Travis Head top scored for Australia with 33 runs
Travis Head top scored for Australia with 33 runs
Reuters
Australia completed a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand on Sunday as Matthew Wade's (36) side won a rain-affected clash by 27 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method at Eden Park.

The Australians had already clinched the series after winning the first two meetings in Wellington and Auckland, and racked up 118 runs for four wickets in 10.4 overs that were repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Travis Head top scored for Australia with 33 runs from 30 balls before he was caught by Ish Sodhi off Mitchell Santner's bowling and New Zealand were set a target of 126 runs in 10 overs.

Opener Will Young fell in the second over, and with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen joining him in the pavilion soon, New Zealand's cause was all but lost.

Glenn Phillips smashed 40 not out off 24 balls but it was not enough in the end.

The bilateral series was the last international outing for both teams prior to the start of the Indian Premier League next month and June's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Soreness rules David Warner out of final T20 clash with New Zealand
Australia punish New Zealand to win second T20 and clinch three-match series
Cricket Corner: Bazball faces its biggest Test as Sri Lanka begin to quietly impress
Show more
Cricket
India take control of fourth Test as Ashwin skittles England to set up chase of 192
England's Joe Root fights back against India after ruing poor 'execution'
England spinner Jack Leach to undergo knee surgery following injury in first India Test
England take control of fourth Test after Shoaib Bashir wrecks India in Ranchi
Pundits praise England's old-school Joe Root for patient century
Resurgent Root rescues England with controlled century in fourth Test against India
Seamer Akash Deep makes test debut for India vs England in Ranchi
Most Read
Football Tracker: Juventus pegged back against Frosinone, Monaco travel to Lens
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Jasmine Paolini downs giant-slayer Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai Championships
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title, Norrie in Rio semi final action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings