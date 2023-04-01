FIA clamps down on pitlane exit overtakes after Verstappen move in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen made a controversial move in Abu Dhabi
Reuters
Formula One's governing body barred overtaking in the pitlane exit during the season's final qualifying in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) forced his way past rivals in practice.

Race director Niels Wittich issued a change to the event notes to prohibit overtaking in the pit exit road unless a car slowed with an obvious problem.

Verstappen overtook both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as well as an Alpine during Friday's second session in the exit tunnel that leads to the track at Yas Marina.

"They have to move," the Red Bull driver explained.

"They are all driving slow, and I want to go out because we are limited on time, and they just keep on driving in the middle.

"Then, when I tried to pass, they tried to squeeze me in the wall. So yeah... a bit silly."

Verstappen and Red Bull won both championships long ago, with the Dutch driver chasing a record-extending 19th win of the season on Sunday.

Red Bull have won all but one race so far in 2023.

Once-dominant Mercedes are facing their first season without a win since 2011.

