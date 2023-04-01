'Good to be back', says Ricciardo ahead of return at United States Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. 'Good to be back', says Ricciardo ahead of return at United States Grand Prix
'Good to be back', says Ricciardo ahead of return at United States Grand Prix
Ricciardo is returning
Ricciardo is returning
Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo will be back on track at this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin after missing five races with a broken hand, the Australian driver confirmed on Wednesday.

Ricciardo suffered the injury in Dutch Grand Prix practice in August and was replaced at AlphaTauri by New Zealander Liam Lawson.

"It’s good to be back. My hand is much better, and the simulator was a useful way of assessing it," he said in a team preview.

"I tried it out in the week before Qatar, but I didn’t feel it was at full potential, so I spent the rest of that week in the UK, spending more time in the sim, and got to a point where I felt ready to go.

"My overall fitness is fine as I kept training as much as I could, although I obviously couldn’t do much with my left hand or arm for a while."

Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri are last in the constructors' standings but Lawson took their highest placing so far in 2023 with ninth in Singapore last month.

Ricciardo joined the team in July as a replacement for departed Dutch driver Nyck de Vries and has already been confirmed for 2024.

"It was definitely frustrating watching the past few races, especially as I'd gotten myself to a place where I was so ready to go again and race, and then I did two events and had to hit 'pause' again," said Ricciardo.

"But actually, the time without racing went quite quickly.

"The current car has moved on a bit since I last drove it, but the sim was useful to get an idea of what the changes and updates have delivered.

"I felt a little bit of their effect, but it's one of those things I think, once I get on track, I'll feel them to their full effect."

Mentions
Auto racingRicciardo DanielMotorsportFormula 1United States Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Formula One team AlphaTauri expect Daniel Ricciardo back for Austin Grand Prix
Liam Lawson continues as Daniel Ricciardo's stand-in for Qatar Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo's return still "a while away" after Zandvoort crash
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen not expecting to claim 50th win of career with ease in Austin
Women's F1 Academy to support seven grand prix in 2024
FIA 'revisiting' Lewis Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar
Lance Stroll apologises to FIA for pushing trainer, given written warning
Massa's lawyers give F1 and FIA another month to respond to 2008 title conspiracy claims
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $800 million over tax fraud
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings